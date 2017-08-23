The Red Band 'Tulip Fever' Trailer Is Here and It's the Steamiest Thing You've Ever Seen

The red-band trailer for Alicia Vikander's upcoming film Tulip Fever was just released and um, it's truly not safe for work. (So feel free to awkwardly watch on your commute!) This preview was actually banned from television due to its graphic sex scenes, which is pretty eye-roll inducing considering humans have sex and it's not *that* big of a deal to see nudity in 2017.

Which, actually, is why we like the trailer so much. It's truly sex-positive—and that aside, the movie looks very pretty.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Most Popular

FYI, Tulip Fever takes place in 17th century Amsterdam, and is about a married woman who falls for a struggling artist. In case you couldn't tell from all that ^^.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.