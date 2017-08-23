Breaking News!

Our New Normal: This Won't Go Away When Trump Does
Commuter Shoes You Don't Have to Switch Out
My Failed One-Night Stand—and Why I Went Back
10 Throwback Stars Who Freed the Nipple
'GOT' Director Says Sansa or Arya Will Die

The Red Band 'Tulip Fever' Trailer Is Here and It's the Steamiest Thing You've Ever Seen

So 🔥 it was literally banned.

Most Popular

The red-band trailer for Alicia Vikander's upcoming film Tulip Fever was just released and um, it's truly not safe for work. (So feel free to awkwardly watch on your commute!) This preview was actually banned from television due to its graphic sex scenes, which is pretty eye-roll inducing considering humans have sex and it's not *that* big of a deal to see nudity in 2017.

Which, actually, is why we like the trailer so much. It's truly sex-positive—and that aside, the movie looks very pretty.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

FYI, Tulip Fever takes place in 17th century Amsterdam, and is about a married woman who falls for a struggling artist. In case you couldn't tell from all that ^^.

Related Story
The 22 Best Fall 2017 Movies

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From Culture