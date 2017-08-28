Here's Who Won Big at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

During the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, pretty much every major name in the industry was up for an award, from Kendrick Lamar to Kanye West, plus Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Ed Sheeran. The show, hosted by Katy Perry, was the first in VMA history without gendered categories and features nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Fight Against the System, and more. Here's who won big.

SONG OF THE SUMMER

WINNER: Lil Uzi Vert—"XO Tour Llif3"

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber—"Despacito (Remix)

Ed Sheeran—"Shape of You"

Shawn Mendes—"There's Nothing Holding Me Back"

Demi Lovato—"Sorry Not Sorry"

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller—"Wild Thoughts"

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo—"OMG"

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane—"Down"

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

WINNER: Kanye West– "Fade" (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek 'Bentley' Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj–"Side To Side" (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar–"HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)(Dave Meyers)

Sia–"The Greatest" (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane–"Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar–"HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars–24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara–"Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller–"Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd–"Reminder" (XO/Republic Records)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)

WINNER: Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Zayn & Taylor Swift–"I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)" (Republic Records)

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez–"We Don't Talk Anymore" (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller–"Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty–"Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey–"Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – "Feels" (Columbia Records)

BEST POP VIDEO

WINNER: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane–"Down" (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Shawn Mendes–"Treat You Better" (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran–"Shape of You" (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles–"Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley–"Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus–"Malibu" (RCA Records)

BEST HIP HOP

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean – "Bounce Back" (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper – "Same Drugs" (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – "Broccoli" (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – "Bad & Boujee" (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – "I'm The One" (Epic Records/We The Best)

BEST DANCE VIDEO

WINNER: Zedd and Alessia Cara – "Stay" (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez – "It Ain't Me" (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris – "My Way" (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and Mø – "Cold Water" (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – "Gone" (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – "A Head Full of Dreams" (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy – "Young And Menace" (Island)

Twenty One Pilots – "Heavydirtysoul" (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day – "Bang Bang" (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters – "Run" (RCA Records)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM - ALL WINNERS

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – "Black SpiderMan" (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape – "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)" (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean – "Light" (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – "Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL"

John Legend – "Surefire" (Columbia Records)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – "Thunder" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – "Castle On The Hill" (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – "Nobody Speak" (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey – "Now or Never" (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records)(Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – "Scars To Your Beautiful" (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – "24K Magic" (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – "Bon Appetit" (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – "Wild Thoughts" (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Kendrick Lamar – "HUMBLE." (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – "Dis Generation" (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – "iSpy" (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – "Chained To The Rhythm" (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – "Sign Of The Times" (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST EDITING

Future – "Mask Off" (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – "Wyclef Jean" (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – "Green Light" (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – "Closer" (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – "Reminder" (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD: Pink

