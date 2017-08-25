The 11 Best Twitter Reactions to James Cameron's 'Wonder Woman' Criticism

Last night, James Cameron blessed us with his unsolicited opinion about Wonder Woman, which he considers to be "a step backwards," because "she's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!"

Setting aside the irony of Patty Jenkins—that rare example of a female director working in the blockbuster space—being called part of "male Hollywood" by a man who defines it, Cameron's mansplaining comments are also entirely self-serving, since he segued right into patting himself on the back for his own strong female character, Sarah Connor. Because there is only room for one type of female strength, and that is the type that James Cameron approves of.

Jenkins herself already delivered a pretty perfect response to Cameron, pointing out: "James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising."

Here are the eleven best Twitter reactions to Cameron's nonsense:

The James Cameron who made fun of his Titanic star by calling her "Kate Weighs-a-Lot"? That James Cameron? https://t.co/puCLt3jIHu — Mrs.BearJew (@andizeisler) August 24, 2017

James Cameron: "Wonder Woman objectified it's lead & was a step backwards from Sarah Connor."

Linda Hamilton: pic.twitter.com/jUeaNjOVpd — Cher (@thecherness) August 24, 2017

"Be careful in the world of men, Diana, for they do not deserve you.”



James Cameron proving how relevant #WonderWoman is. pic.twitter.com/WLxCPdvdhk — Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 24, 2017

Things James Cameron has said:



"Wonder Woman is a step backwards."



"Terminator Genisys is good." — Chris Stuckmann (@Chris_Stuckmann) August 24, 2017