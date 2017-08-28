Breaking News!

The 2017 VMAs Kicked Off with a Fiery Performance from Kendrick Lamar

It was lit, literally.

Getty

An explosive beginning to a night full of amazing performers, the 2017 MTV VMAs opened with a pair of hits from Kendrick Lamar's DAMN.

The rapper—who's up for a record-breaking eight awards tonight—kicked off the show with an electric light show for his performance of "DNA" featuring dancers that resembled ninjas, one that literally set himself on fire in the middle of the performance.

Toward the beginning of his launch into "Humble," an entire wall of fire had lit up the stage, a play off of his fire branding for the album.

via GIPHY

See clips of the performance below:

