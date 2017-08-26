The New 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Poster Is Here, and Eleven Is Back

Season 2 of Stranger Things comes out on October 27, but fans still have so many questions about what's to come. From whether Barb will be back, to where exactly Eleven disappeared to, viewers are desperate to catch up with all of their favorite characters.

Now that the premiere date is drawing closer, Eleven's Millie Bobby Brown has shared her new character poster, and it's definitely intriguing.

S02. October 27th. A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

With the caption, "It only gets stranger..." Eleven looks perplexed. But the most important thing is, Eleven is back, especially as she was such a crucial part of Season 1.

In July, Millie Bobby Brown told Deadline, "I think the show has pivotal moments, things that fans will not expect. These episodes will definitely give people a great season—a binge-worthy season, for sure. It's very, very crazy, honestly."

Clearly, fans of Stranger Things have a lot to look forward to. The second series will be available to stream on Netflix from October 27, 2017.

