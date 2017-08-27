All of the Clues that 'AHS: Cult' Features Your Favorite Horror Movie Villains

Season 7 of American Horror Story starts on September 5, and as the show's premiere fast approaches, plot points and important characters have gradually been revealed. The official trailer and the show's title sequence have caused more speculation than ever, particularly as both appear to contain some important Easter Eggs regarding the new season.

It was already clear that AHS: Cult would be terrifying, with grotesque clowns, and unidentifiable insects roaming around the promotional material. But the trailer and title sequence seem to have revealed something even scarier: the villains from all of your favorite scary movies might be making an appearance.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

FUN FACT: They're filming AHS Season 7 in the neighborhood where Halloween (1978) was shot. #AHS7 pic.twitter.com/lBbmG40y9k — AmericanHorrorStory (@TheAhsPosts) August 24, 2017

Most Popular

On the set of #AHS and they're filming at the house from the original "Halloween" where Laurie Strode was babysitting. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/RcljHV5Fdo — Joe Fitrzyk 🦉 (@JoeFitrzyk) July 9, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Back in June 2017, Bloody Disgusting reported that AHS: Cult was filming in Haddonfield, Illinois, the home of Halloween's Michael Myers.

And now, according to an eagle-eyed redditor, the latest AHS: Cult trailer features a glimpse of the actual house from Halloween at which Jamie Lee Curtis babysits in the first movie.

In the trailer, as a clown gets out of an ice cream truck, the house can be seen in the background.

GIF

And not just that. In the title sequence, one particular clown looks like he's wearing a Michael Myers' mask. Even though he's not, it definitely feels like a nod to the movie: