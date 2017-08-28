Twitter's 20 Best Reactions to Jon and Daenerys' Incestual Sex

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen had sex during Game of Thrones' season finale, and um, yeah. It was gross. Mostly because they're 100 percent aunt and nephew—and unless you are physically attracted to your blood relatives, chances are you spent their boat-side love making session trying to suppress side-eyes while also cursing yourself for how hard you're here for their relationship. But, like, don't worry—because the rest of the internet is right there with you.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Figuring out where my morals are at cause I'm rooting for more #GameOfThrones incest pic.twitter.com/y1CiaW54Oa — Bianca Clark (@Biancaaclark) August 21, 2017

Most Popular

Name another time you've rooted for incest more. #GameOfThrones — Jonathan Lopez (@jlopez5408) August 21, 2017

This show has me shipping incest with 0 f*cks to give anymore. Boat sex is coming and that's all that matters lol #Jonerys #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/IVdOhZXvma — Arre (@arrestormborn) August 27, 2017

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#GameOfThrones me when I want Jon and Dani to be happy, but that's still incest..... pic.twitter.com/BWwE7ki18o — Jason Trace (@race808) August 28, 2017