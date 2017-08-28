12 Delightful Reactions to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Death
"dhsjakdhjskahd" —us right now.
Most Popular
Season finale spoilers lie ahead. You've been warned.
Littlefinger was just executed by Arya on Game of Thrones, and no we are not okay because we have legitimately never been happier. Honestly, if rooting for a fictional creep's death is wrong, we don't want to be right. And it looks like the rest of the internet is with us—here are the best reactions to his untimely (or, actually very timely) demise. RIP, buddy!
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most Popular
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Most Popular
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
More from Marie Claire: