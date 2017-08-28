12 Delightful Reactions to That Shocking 'Game of Thrones' Death

Season finale spoilers lie ahead. You've been warned.

Littlefinger was just executed by Arya on Game of Thrones, and no we are not okay because we have legitimately never been happier. Honestly, if rooting for a fictional creep's death is wrong, we don't want to be right. And it looks like the rest of the internet is with us—here are the best reactions to his untimely (or, actually very timely) demise. RIP, buddy!

Watching Little Finger get what he deserves #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/SbgrPIWK5d — Jack mull (@J4CKMULL) August 28, 2017

