20 Things I'd Rather Watch Than Jon Snow F--king His Aunt on a Boat

Last night on Game of Thrones' season finale, Jon Snow f--ked his aunt on a boat. To be fair, he didn't know Daenerys was his aunt—but considering everyone on this show's attitude toward incest is ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ we're thinking he won't care when he finds out. Proving, by the way, that he does, in fact, know literally nothing.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Watching Jon and Dany "make love" (so sorry about using that phrase) and being encouraged to ship them so earnestly by the Game of Thrones producers—a team of people who seem totally fine with incest—was truly the worst. Here are 20 other things we'd rather have inflicted upon our poor, suffering eyeballs.

The VMAs.

Specifically, Ed Sheeran's performance.

Kylie Jenner's old Keek videos, on a loop, forever.

Game of Thrones cosplay YouTube channels.

That home birth video your dad filmed of your mom's labor and delivery.

Jaime Lannister f--king Cersei Lannister on a boat.

The last scene from the Gilmore Girls revival.

Pimple-popping videos.

James Cameron giving a speech about Wonder Woman.

Cell phone videos someone else took at a concert you couldn't go to.

VHS recordings of you re-creating the dance routine from High School Musical.

That one My Strange Addiction episode about the man who's in a romantic relationship with his inflatable whale.

Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosting the Oscars again.

Celebrities accidentally being caught lip-syncing.

Only Gunther's scenes from Friends.

That one dude in your creative writing class reading his novel out loud.

The Instagram story of any given influencer on a tropical vacation.

Every Step Up movie except the original.

A marathon of Guy Fieri cooking shows.

Footage of baby spider eggs hatching.

Literally the only thing we want to watch less than this sex scene is HBO's new show Confederate.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.