What's New on Netflix in September
So much Disney nostalgia.
It's like early Christmas when Disney decides to release not one, but four, childhood favorites from the vault: Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, and Pocahontas. We'll get over the lack of Lion King somehow since we'll be too busy scream-singing "Colors of the Wind." On top of that, the other new movie and TV releases are too good to sleep on—think cult favorites like Pulp Fiction and Requiem for a Dream, along with the Oscar-nominated Carol. And for TV fiends, gear up for Seasons 7 of Portlandia and The Walking Dead.
"Are you still watching?" You already know.
What's New
September 1
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Season 1)
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone Baby Gone
Hercules
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Season 1)
Little Evil
Maniac (Season 1)
Mulan
Narcos (Season 3)
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Resurface
Shaw & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs (Season 5)
Who the Fuck is that Guy
September 2
Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
Graduation
September 5
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
A Good American
Hard Tide
September 7
The Blacklist (Season 4)
September 8
#realityhigh
Apaches (Season 1)
Bojack Horseman (Season 4)
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers (Season 1)
Greenhouse Academy season
Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas
Spirit: Riding Free (Season 2)
The Confession Tapes (Season 1)
The Walking Dead (Season 7)
September 9
Portlandia (Season 7)
September 11
The Forgotten
September 12
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
September 13
Offspring (Season 7)
Ghost of the Mountains
Pocohontas
September 15
American Vandal (Season 1)
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5
Rumble
Strong Island
VeggieTales in the City (Season 2)
September 18
Call the Midwife (Season 6)
The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
Carol
September 21
Gotham (Season 3)
September 22
Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 1)
The Samaritan
September 23
Alien Arrival
September 25
Dark Matter (Season 3)
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State (Part 4)
September 27
Absolutely Anything
September 29
Big Mouth (Season 1)
Club de Cuervos (Season 3)
Gerald's Game
Real Rob (Season 2)
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip (Season 1)
Our Souls at Night
The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Season 1)
September 30
Murder Maps (Season 3)
What's Leaving
September 1
Better Off Ted (Season 2)
Do Not Disturb
Frailty
Hope Floats
Jackass: The Movie
Julia
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
RV
The Batman (Seasons 1-5)
The Deep End (Season 1)
The Omen
Wilfred (Seasons 1-2)
Something's Gotta Give
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Tears of the Sun
Scream
A Nightmare on Elm Street
September 3
Drumline: A New Beat
September 4
The A-List
September 5
Lilo & Stitch
The Emperor's New Groove
September 9
Teen Beach 2
September 10
Army Wives (Seasons 1-7)
September 11
Terra Nova (Season 1)
September 15
Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
September 16
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
One Day
September 19
Persons Unknown (Season 1)
September 20
Bombay Velvet
Finding Fanny
Raising Hope (Season 1)
September 22
Philomena
September 24
Déjà Vu
September 26
A Gifted Man (Season 1)
Sons of Tucson (Season 1)
CSI: Miami (Seasons 1-10)
September 30
Last Man Standing (Seasons 1-5)
