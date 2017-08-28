What's New on Netflix in September

It's like early Christmas when Disney decides to release not one, but four, childhood favorites from the vault: Mulan, Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, and Pocahontas. We'll get over the lack of Lion King somehow since we'll be too busy scream-singing "Colors of the Wind." On top of that, the other new movie and TV releases are too good to sleep on—think cult favorites like Pulp Fiction and Requiem for a Dream, along with the Oscar-nominated Carol. And for TV fiends, gear up for Seasons 7 of Portlandia and The Walking Dead.

What's New

September 1

Amores Perros

City of God

Dead Poets Society

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Season 1)

Fracture

Gangs of New York

Gone Baby Gone

Hercules

High Risk

Hoodwinked

Hotel for Dogs

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale (Season 1)

Little Evil

Maniac (Season 1)

Mulan

Narcos (Season 3)

Outside Man: Volume 2

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Resurface

Shaw & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando

Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach

She's Gotta Have It

The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography

The Last Shaman

The Lost Brother

The Rugrats Movie

The Secret Garden

The Squid and the Whale

West Coast Customs (Season 5)

Who the Fuck is that Guy

September 2

Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

Graduation

September 5

Carrie Pilby

Facing Darkness

Like Crazy

Marc Maron: Too Real

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

A Good American

Hard Tide

September 7

The Blacklist (Season 4)

September 8

#realityhigh

Apaches (Season 1)

Bojack Horseman (Season 4)

Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi

Fire Chasers (Season 1)

Greenhouse Academy season

Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas

Spirit: Riding Free (Season 2)

The Confession Tapes (Season 1)

The Walking Dead (Season 7)

September 9

Portlandia (Season 7)

September 11

The Forgotten

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

September 13

Offspring (Season 7)

Ghost of the Mountains

Pocohontas

September 15

American Vandal (Season 1)

First They Killed My Father

Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

George Harrison: Living in the Material World

Larceny

Project Mc²: Part 5

Rumble

Strong Island

VeggieTales in the City (Season 2)

September 18

Call the Midwife (Season 6)

The Journey Is the Destination

September 19

Beauty and the Beast

Jerry Before Seinfeld

Love, Sweat and Tears

September 20

Carol

September 21

Gotham (Season 3)

September 22

Fuller House: New Episodes

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 1)

The Samaritan

September 23

Alien Arrival

September 25

Dark Matter (Season 3)

Bachelorette

Night School

Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan

Terrace House: Aloha State (Part 4)

September 27

Absolutely Anything

September 29

Big Mouth (Season 1)

Club de Cuervos (Season 3)

Gerald's Game

Real Rob (Season 2)

Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip (Season 1)

Our Souls at Night

The Magic School Bus Rides Again (Season 1)

September 30

Murder Maps (Season 3)

What's Leaving

September 1

Better Off Ted (Season 2)

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman (Seasons 1-5)

The Deep End (Season 1)

The Omen

Wilfred (Seasons 1-2)

Something's Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

September 3

Drumline: A New Beat

September 4

The A-List

September 5

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor's New Groove

September 9

Teen Beach 2

September 10

Army Wives (Seasons 1-7)

September 11

Terra Nova (Season 1)

September 15

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

September 19

Persons Unknown (Season 1)

September 20

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope (Season 1)

September 22

Philomena

September 24

Déjà Vu

September 26

A Gifted Man (Season 1)

Sons of Tucson (Season 1)

CSI: Miami (Seasons 1-10)

September 30

Last Man Standing (Seasons 1-5)

