Did You Miss This Major Continuity Error in 'Game of Thrones'?

Game of Thrones is known for its higher than high production value, with expansive budget-breaking scenes that take weeks if not months to create. Like Jon Snow's fight with the White Walkers beyond the wall, for example—a scene that involved an excursion to Iceland, green screens, fire, and hoards of extras. See?

But um, the thing is, it looks like the Game of Thrones producers forgot to CGI a zombie in, because the dude in the background of this shot is most definitely fighting air. In the words of Taylor Swift, he's got a blank space, baby.

And in the event that you are like "Hold on! I bet this is secretly from the behind the scenes clip HBO posted on YouTube," nah. I just re-watched the episode on HBO, and the below GIF is legit. That buddy of Jon Snow's is simply attacking air, bless his heart.

Just nary a white walker to be found. But hey, sometimes it's good to have moments like these to pull you out of Game of Thrones' reality (a place, lest we remind you, that aunts and nephews have sex on boats), and back into real life. This is just a show! And sometimes, they make mistakes!

