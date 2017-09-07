10 Films Where the Sex Was So Intense It Earned a NC-17 Rating

Sex. People have it! It feels good and is totally natural! Yet for some reason, Hollywood still has a "protect our innocent eyeballs" attitude when it comes to graphic intimacy in movies—hence the existence of NC-17 films. Most of the time, movie sex is deemed acceptable and even appears in PG-13 films. But when the sex is too 🔥 🔥 🔥 to handle ? That's when not even an R rating will suffice. Here are some notable NC-17 movies:

'The Dreamers'

Remember when The Dreamers came out, and skulking off to see it in theaters with your friends was the thing to do? The 2003 romantic drama put Eva Green on the map, and featured lots of sex—some of it sexy, and some of it downright weird considering the film is about a brother and sister's intimate relationship with their mutual friend. Either way, sex earned it an NC-17 rating—which is normally considered a death sentence at the office, but made this particular film all the more tempting.

'Eyes Wide Shut'

This movie ended up being released with an R rating, but only after being edited down. Meaning that yep, it was originally slapped with NC-17 thanks to plentiful and graphic sex. FYI, the Blu-ray release of the film features the unedited original version, if you want to check it out.

'Blue Valentine'

Like Eyes Wide Shut, Blue Valentine was originally rated NC-17, but got its rating down to an R upon appeal. The scene in question involves Ryan Gosling's character giving Michelle Williams' character oral sex, and he was less than thrilled about the rating. "There's plenty of oral sex scenes in a lot of movies, where it's a man receiving it from a woman—and they're R-rated. Ours is reversed and somehow it's perceived as pornographic," he said in an interview. "Black Swan has an oral scene between two women and that's an R rating, but ours is between a husband and his wife and that's NC-17?"

'Showgirls'