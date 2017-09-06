People Are Not Thrilled About Disney Adding a New White Character to 'Aladdin'
"The gentrification of Agrabah has begun."
Disney's live action Aladdin remake is causing some controversy thanks to the fact that it cast a new character named Prince Anders. And what's more, he's white. To be clear, Aladdin is special for many reasons—including the fact that it's one of the very few classic Disney films that's not about white characters. And while actor Billy Magnussen is surely talented, people are upset that a special role has been written for a white actor in an adaptation that should highlight POC.
See Twitter's strongest reactions below:
The Guy Ritchie-directed movie stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Will Smith as Genie.
