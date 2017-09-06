People Are Not Thrilled About Disney Adding a New White Character to 'Aladdin'

Disney's live action Aladdin remake is causing some controversy thanks to the fact that it cast a new character named Prince Anders. And what's more, he's white. To be clear, Aladdin is special for many reasons—including the fact that it's one of the very few classic Disney films that's not about white characters. And while actor Billy Magnussen is surely talented, people are upset that a special role has been written for a white actor in an adaptation that should highlight POC.

See Twitter's strongest reactions below:

Guys, the wrote a new part into Aladdin just so they could do this https://t.co/tY6SRk3ryZ pic.twitter.com/fzTkNsZokI — geejayeff (@geejayeff) September 5, 2017

Lol that's nice how white people will make up new jobs just to hire and pay another white person. Maybe one day they do that for poc too. — Sandy SPX C7A (@skimcasual) September 6, 2017

Was ScarJo not available 🤔 https://t.co/GrcqAUVO8F — 💚 Committed AF (@bellavistamama) September 6, 2017

The gentrification of Agrabah has begun. Next up, gourmet, artisanal hummus. https://t.co/UbTgBDU2of — DoraMilaje Jen🏳️‍🌈 (@darlinginmyway) September 6, 2017