This 'Stranger Things' Theory Could Reveal Who Hopper's Daughter Is

It seems as though one particular Stranger Things theory won't disappear, and it relates to Hopper's daughter. Fans of Season 1 will remember that the Chief of Police Hopper's daughter passed away from cancer when she was very young. As a result, Hopper turned to alcohol to cope, but he never stopped pioneering justice. And now, in an interview with TV Guide, David Harbour, who plays Hopper, seems to have revealed some details that fuel the rumors that his daughter isn't actually dead.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Harbour told TV Guide:

"Hopper's daughter will be the primary focus of Season 2, but not in the way that you think it will be. Hopper's understanding of that relationship and Hopper's understanding of being a father and of being a man grows deeper and deeper in Season 2, and we get a lot of time to explore what that is, but it won't be in the literal way that you think it is. I don't want to tell you any more than that because it's good stuff."

Most Popular

While Harbour's interview is deliberately vague, it certainly suggests that Season 2 will reveal a lot more about Hopper's daughter. And that, perhaps, he'll find out some things about her that he didn't know before.

Courtesy of Netflix

Bustle even theorizes that Eleven is, in fact, Hopper's daughter. As Bustle reports, "The last time Hopper is seen in Season 1, he leaves Eggos in the woods for Eleven. It's a scene that hints Hopper and Eleven will meet again, and that he may even step into the role of her father."

Is it possible that Hopper's daughter Sarah was experimented upon in the same way that Eleven was? Will Hopper assume the role of Eleven's parental figure? Or is it possible that Eleven actually is Hopper's daughter?

While the answers remain unclear for now, it's certainly suspicious that this particular theory won't die.

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.