A Woman Made History Announcing Monday Night Football, So of Course There Were Sexist Reactions Online

It's hard to believe, but it took until 2017 for a woman to announce a Monday Night Football game. Beth Mowins, a broadcaster best known until now for calling college football games, announced during Monday nights' Chargers-Broncos game. It was the first time in 30 years a woman called play-by-play for an NFL game, and the first time a woman did so during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast. And though lots of fans expressed their support, because the Internet is still the Internet, she was also met with a ton of sexist backlash.

Congrats to @bethmowins, set to become the first female to call an NFL game since 1987 pic.twitter.com/FeLk3iqvu8 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Here's a short clip of her calling the game:

History is made.



Listen as @BethMowins becomes the first female to call a nationally-televised NFL game. #LACvsDEN pic.twitter.com/EZT07K94ji — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2017

Mowins even had groundbreaking women in the industry congratulate her in an ad from Secret and the NFL.

Congratulations, @BethMowins! We're so proud to support you as the first woman to announce a Monday Night Football game. pic.twitter.com/ucj2OOZ3N0 — Secret Deodorant (@SecretDeodorant) September 11, 2017

But despite her historic moment, some viewers just couldn't get it through their minds that a woman—gasp!—was talking to them about sports. People criticized her voice, how long she spoke, and sometimes, just the fact that she is a woman daring to talk football.

I'm obsessed with how upset grown men are about a highly qualified woman calling Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/KqWj9KR0x8 — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) September 12, 2017