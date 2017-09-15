Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Is a Ballerina Who Seduces and Kills Men in Her Intense New Movie

The trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's new movie Red Sparrow is here, and it looks utterly epic and completely insane. The movie is based on a book trilogy by Jason Matthews, and stars Lawrence as Dominika Egorova, a ballerina who has had to hang up her pointe shoes thanks to an injury, and gets manipulated into joining a spy agency. As ya do.

Turns out the "Sparrow School" is a secret intelligence group that turns its members into literal weapons trained to "seduce and manipulate," and encourages them to "use their bodies" to do so.

Which brings us to this moment:

And this one:

Naturally, Dominika is their best graduate (or, "Sparrow"), and starts wearing badass wigs to prove it—a hallmark of all cool spies, just ask Jennifer Garner circa Alias.

Red Sparrow comes out March 2, 2018.

