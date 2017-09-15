Delightful: A Commentator on CNN Just Said the Only Things He Believes In Are "The First Amendment and Boobs"
It didn't go over well.
On Friday afternoon, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin had the daunting task of staying on topic after one of her guests decided to bring up boobs—and then refused to apologize for it. Happy Friday, everyone.
Baldwin's guests were Clay Travis of Fox Sports Radio and former ESPN editor Keith Reed. They were talking about ESPN's Jemele Hill, who tweeted that President Trump was a "white supremacist," which triggered calls to fire her. But the conversation quickly got derailed. "I'm a First Amendment absolutist," Travis said. "I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs."
"I'm a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs."
Baldwin even gave several chances to clarify his comment, but he doubled down, even after Reed highlighted the kind of "blatant sexism" Hill has faced in her career. "Why would you even say that live on national television and with a female host?" Baldwin asked.
"I say this on the radio all the time, because it's true, and it's what I do," Travis replied. "Because I like boobs and the first amendment, which is exactly what I said."
Travis, for his part, seems to have accomplished his goal of trolling his way to more fame. In quick succession he called out Baldwin on Twitter, posted a response video, and announced he'd make T-shirts with the slogan, with funds going to breast cancer charities. Because that makes it okay?
