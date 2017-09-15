Delightful: A Commentator on CNN Just Said the Only Things He Believes In Are "The First Amendment and Boobs"

On Friday afternoon, CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin had the daunting task of staying on topic after one of her guests decided to bring up boobs—and then refused to apologize for it. Happy Friday, everyone.

Baldwin's guests were Clay Travis of Fox Sports Radio and former ESPN editor Keith Reed. They were talking about ESPN's Jemele Hill, who tweeted that President Trump was a "white supremacist," which triggered calls to fire her. But the conversation quickly got derailed. "I'm a First Amendment absolutist," Travis said. "I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs."

"I'm a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Baldwin even gave several chances to clarify his comment, but he doubled down, even after Reed highlighted the kind of "blatant sexism" Hill has faced in her career. "Why would you even say that live on national television and with a female host?" Baldwin asked.

"I say this on the radio all the time, because it's true, and it's what I do," Travis replied. "Because I like boobs and the first amendment, which is exactly what I said."

Most Popular

That was... I just... it was one of those thought bubbles "did he actually say that on MY SHOW?!" Note to men -- that is never okay. #smh — Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) September 15, 2017

Just wow. That segment on @cnn went absolutely left. @brookebcnn , so sorry you had to put up with that. And I still #standwithjemele A post shared by Keith Reed (@k_dot_re) on Sep 15, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Travis, for his part, seems to have accomplished his goal of trolling his way to more fame. In quick succession he called out Baldwin on Twitter, posted a response video, and announced he'd make T-shirts with the slogan, with funds going to breast cancer charities. Because that makes it okay?

You can't say you like the first amendment and boobs? I say and write it every day. Need to make tshirts now. https://t.co/wRGpzDEKjJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

Me loving the first amendment and boobs triggers CNN https://t.co/HmBZuMgXvl — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

Need your designs for @outkick's "I love the first amendment and boobs," tshirts. All proceeds to breast cancer awareness for rest of year. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

CNN is so offended that they already called me and asked if I could come back on Monday. Too perfect. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 15, 2017

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.