'Sex and the City's Candace Bushnell on Why Carrie Ended Up With Big Over Aidan

Sex and the City ended in 2004 with Mr. Big finally declaring his love for Carrie, and the pair becoming a serious item. However, things could've turned out very differently, according to the author of the book that Sex and the City was based on.

Candace Bushnell told Us Weekly that the reason Carrie ended up with Big was because her "mother always hated Aidan, for some reason, so I could never really be team Aidan." Basically, Bushnell's mom wasn't into Carrie's other significant love interest on the show, which likely contributed to their relationship ending.

Bushnell continued: "Whenever I would go home and visit my parents, my mother would say, 'Why is Carrie with Aidan and not Mr. Big? You've got to get rid of Aidan.'"

As for John Corbett's portrayal of Aidan, Bushnell said, "My mother never felt that Aidan was the right person for Carrie." End of story.

When asked if Sex and the City 3 will ever happen, Bushnell said, "I always wish that it would. I don't know if it will ever happen, probably not." The fact that she's ready for another sequel is a good sign though. And if the third movie ever gets made, Bushnell hopes that Big and Carrie are "still happily married!" And that Aidan is nowhere in sight, presumably.

