This 'Westworld' Sketch at the Emmys Will Make You Laugh and Cringe at the Same Time

Ever wonder how awards-show hosts keep such an even keel while giving their various monologues? During Sunday night's Emmys, Stephen Colbert revealed the secret: "Hosts" for awards shows are actually "hosts." You know, from Westworld.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Colbert "glitched" during the show, and was brought to Westworld to get recalibrated via Jeffrey Wright. "Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?" Wright asks a starkly naked Colbert (though, for propriety's sake, he of course still wore a bow tie). "Every day since November 8," Colbert replies.

Wright goes on to accurately describe the Emmys as "a day when all the beautiful men and all the beautiful women gather to give golden statutes to Julia Louis-Dreyfus" before testing Colbert's impression of every awards-show stereotype in the book.

Watch the full clip here:

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.