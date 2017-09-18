Breaking News!

How Julia Louis Dreyfus Became TV's Truth Teller
You *Need* to Try These 9 Hair Trends Before 2018
Exclusive: Watch 'Search Party's Season 2 Trailer
Op-Ed: The Eternal Uselessness of Ivanka Trump
The Best Albums of 2017

This 'Westworld' Sketch at the Emmys Will Make You Laugh and Cringe at the Same Time

Not sure we ever needed to see Stephen Colbert like that.

More From The Emmys
20 articles
Tatiana Maslany
What Tatiana Maslany's Emmy Pin Means
Nicole Kidman's Emmys Speech For 'Big Little Lies'
The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys
CBS

Ever wonder how awards-show hosts keep such an even keel while giving their various monologues? During Sunday night's Emmys, Stephen Colbert revealed the secret: "Hosts" for awards shows are actually "hosts." You know, from Westworld.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Colbert "glitched" during the show, and was brought to Westworld to get recalibrated via Jeffrey Wright. "Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality?" Wright asks a starkly naked Colbert (though, for propriety's sake, he of course still wore a bow tie). "Every day since November 8," Colbert replies.

More From The Emmys
20 articles
Tatiana Maslany
What Tatiana Maslany's Emmy Pin Means
Nicole Kidman's Emmys Speech For 'Big Little Lies'
The Funniest Tweets from the Emmys
Ben Affleck Supports His Girlfriend at the Emmys
lexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman Just Kissed

Wright goes on to accurately describe the Emmys as "a day when all the beautiful men and all the beautiful women gather to give golden statutes to Julia Louis-Dreyfus" before testing Colbert's impression of every awards-show stereotype in the book.

Watch the full clip here:

Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.

More from Marie Claire:
More From The Emmys 2017