New drinking game: Take a shot every time Meghan Markle's outfit sells out within minutes of her stepping into the light. Seem dramatic? That's the game fashion brands are playing along with these days anyways, rushing to see who can land Markle's next sartorial choice for her public outings.

The latest to enter Markle territory? Self-Portrait, a favorite of celebs from Reese Witherspoon, to Lucy Hale, to Kristen Stewart, to Sofia Richie, and yes, even Michelle Obama. The 36-year-old sold out one the feminine fashion label's dresses within minutes of being spotted on her way to a Christmas lunch with the Queen.

Michelle Obama wearing a Self-Portrait dress in 2016 at the United Nations General Assembly in NYC. Getty

What Is Self-Portrait?

Though Self-Portrait might not be on your radar (until now), it's been a favorite among the fashion set. Created in 2013 by Malaysia native Han Chong, the British contemporary fashion label has made a home on retail giants like Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and Bergdorf Goodman, with outfits typically ranging from $100-$600.

Although Markle has put the brand on the map recently, this isn't the first time a royal has chosen to wear the feminine label. Pippa Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, wore a Self-Portrait dress to Wimbledon this year. The Duchess herself also wore one to the world premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in 2016.

Kate Middleton wearing a Self-Portrait gown at the UK Premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob November 2016. The dress is still sold out. Getty

The Royal Game-Changer

Markle joined Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess, Queen Elizabeth, and more members of the royal family to celebrate Christmas at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday afternoon wearing the brand's nightside midi dress. The dress sold out in minutes (literally minutes...as in it was there and poof, gone again).

The dress hasn't even made a full appearance on Markle (just a view of it from her car), but Self-Portrait has already updated their website to reflect Markle's influence: "What to wear when meeting your entire extended Royal Family-to be? In Meghan’s case is was this gorgeous Self-Portrait dress in a stunning cut with lace and a style all its own. The black, white and pink Self-Portrait Nightshade midi dress has a mock neck, lace contrast, short sleeves, tan underlay at bust, dual slit pockets at sides, pleats at flared skirt and exposed zip closure at center back."

Getty

Meghan Markle Dress Courtesy

What's Next for the Brand

Self-Portrait had a breakthrough year in 2015, but it looks like it's going to end 2017 on a royal high note. The contemporary fashion brand will likely need to stock up heavily now that all eyes are on the label. And since we know you'll probably want to peruse a for pieces for yourself, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below to snag before Meghan or, you know, another royal decides to add *another* Self-Portrait piece to her wardrobe.

