Nancy Pelosi Defended DACA, Standing, for 8 Hours Straight in 4-Inch Heels—and Twitter Loved It

"Nancy Pelosi is Wonder Woman."

Getty Images

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi delivered a marathon speech on the House floor that lasted more than eight hours—and people can't get over the fact that she did it while wearing four-inch heels.

There is no such thing as a filibuster in the House of Representatives. But there is a “magic minute." This special privilege to speak more than 60 seconds is afforded to House Speaker Paul Ryan, and other top leaders to speak on the floor for as long as they wish—including Pelosi. Pelosi took her time to defend DACA and the DREAMers, as the budget plan being addressed does not include immigration issues.

After speaking on the floor for a record-breaking amount of time, Nancy took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support, and urged them not to lose focus on what she's working towards.

