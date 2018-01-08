Today's Top Stories
All the Chic After-Party Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes

Stars decided to forgo wardrobe changes and opted for their all-black uniform instead.

Jan 8, 2018

ICYMI, last night was an incredibly monumental night for film and television. Not only did Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Oprah give incredible speeches, but actresses made history with their red-carpet statement of solidarity to end sexual harassment, abuse, and discrimination. While actresses typically make a uniform change for the after-parties, this year's stars opted to stay in their all-black ensembles to show their support for the movement. See all the after-party looks, including amazing behind-the-scenes moments ahead.

Elisabeth Moss

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After-Party

Helen Mirren

At the HBO After-Party

Viola Davis

At the Focus Features After Party

Millie Bobby Brown and Drake

At the Netflix After Party

Milo Ventimiglia

At the HBO After Party

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Reese Witherspoon, Rowan Blanchard, Ava Phillippe, and Zoë Kravitz

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Lea Michele

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Kiersey Clemons

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Sarah Hyland

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Nina Dobrev

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Emily Ratajkowski

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Yvonne Strahovski, Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, and Amanda Brugel

At the FOX, FX, and Hulu After Party

Busy Philipps

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Christina Hendricks

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Salma Hayek, Mariah Carey, and Ashley Judd

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Hailey Baldwin

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Alison Brie

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Caitriona Balfe

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Katherine Langford

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Mariah Carey

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Rachel Brosnahan

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Jamie Chung

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Laverne Cox

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Miranda Kerr

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Debra Messing

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Kerry Washington

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Zoë Kravitz

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

Shay Mitchell

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. After Party

