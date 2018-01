See All the Looks from the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet

Fresh off the heels of the Golden Globes this past Sunday night, stars attended the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. The awards honor the best in film throughout the year, and naturally Big Little Lies swept the night in television (as did The Shape of Water in film). Though actors made a powerful statement on the Golden Globes carpet by wearing all black to support the #TimesUp movement, the Critics' Choice Awards carpet shined with understated glitz and colorful ensembles. See the biggest fashion moments from the night, ahead.