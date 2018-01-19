The 50 Best Items to Shop from Net-a-Porter's Final Clearance Sale Right Now

Let's start the year off right, shall we?
Despite every bone in our body (and those little things called new year's resolutions) telling us we need to lay off the online shopping, all it takes is one click and a Net-a-Porter sale later and suddenly we're back to our old antics. Fresh off the runway and in our hearts, the online retail giant is currently offering up to 50 percent off on its "Sale Must-Haves." Consider this your major shopping edit for the season and beyond, and peruse through our curated selection of favorites ahead. (Spring, we're coming for you.)
Prada, $563
A petal for your thoughts? Look! At! These! Babies!
Fendi, $210
The only necklace you need to carry you through the year.
Draper James, $238
White-out forever. P.S. we've officially retired, "No white after Labor Day."
Miu Miu, $288
A pair of retro shades with a sleek gray fabric trim, at 40 percent off.
Madewell, $18
The year Bob Marley and the Wailers played at Civic Auditorium, and all was right in the world.
Chloé, $898
It doesn't even matter if you're not taking the trip to Ibiza...this crocheted number is 50 percent off.
Ward Whillas, $183
Swimsuit or bodysuit? Consider this your two-in-one.
MSGM, $597
When you're feelin' blue (and really freaken cold).
Sonia Rykiel, $600
The cure to having holiday time year-round.
Alice + Olivia, $398
Say it with us: a silk chiffon embroidered bomber dream.
Needle & Thread, $168
For a little date-night magic.
Fendi, $650
These satin cutoffs stick with us through long days at the office, and even make room for a little fun on the weekends.
Elie Saab, $3,285
The leather biker jacket of your dreams is now 40 percent off.
Jennifer Fisher, $188
A set of two gold-plated chokers to replace the one you've had since the 9th grade.
Miu Miu, $723
Pair this western-inspired denim with your thigh-highs or mules.
Miu Miu, $600
Grandpa, is that you?
Current/Elliot, $138
You can tell everyone you DIY'ed this pair yourself, at 50 percent off.
Proenza Schouler, $575
When art meets skirt...💋
J. Crew, $60
A just-for-fun ruffle top to snag at half off.
Prada, $345
Sneakers, but make it shearling.
Chloé, $510
Wide-leg trousers to stash away until April, cool enough to grab now at 40 percent off.
Diane von Furstenberg, $45
Dreaming of the days we can wear shorts again. Hamptons and lay-on-the-couch-all-day-approved.
Rosetta Getty, $295
Say what you want about the off-the-shoulder, but the one-shoulder is here to stay.
The Row, $1,074
That Aprés ski trip is just around the corner (or the block...to the grocery store).
Miu Miu, $1,330
Pair underneath your fur or wait until you can really ~feel~ the sun on your chest.
Zimmermann, $155
A cotton bra top to pair underneath your shirt or wear solo with a midi skirt.
See by Chloé, $119
Bohemian magic. ⭐️
Zimmermann, $240
Otherwise known as our "yacht pants."
Saint Laurent, $595
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this Saint Laurent long-sleeve.
Marni, $335
Colorblock magic at half off.