Perhaps the most personal award ceremony for Hollywood insiders, the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards recognizes the best performances in film and television—with voting exclusively done by actors to celebrate their peers in the industry. Much like the 74th annual Golden Globes, where actresses wore all black to support the #MeToo movement and #TimesUp legal defense fund, a string of actresses decided to continue the conversation on the SAG red carpet with a variety of black ensembles (though colorful hues most definitely still made their debut). Preview the chicest looks ahead, and get ready for a historical night full of firsts—from the awards' first-ever host to its roster of all-female presenters.