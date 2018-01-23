The Ultimate Meghan Markle Shopping Guide

Get all of the soon-to-be royal's chicest looks—from her pre-royal life to her appearances with Prince Harry.
It's not every day you marry a prince, and even rarer to have a natural style that reflects that royal life. Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's outfits foster a much more modern approach—giving us the sartorial envy we crave and the inspo we need to upgrade our closets. Though it's hard to predict whether Markle's style will evolve once she officially becomes a royal, a few things are certain: her wardrobe is royally unconventional, effortlessly cool, and a true representation of fashion's storytelling power. Consider this your one-stop shop for tracking Markle's style, and shop her chicest looks for yourself ahead.
When: January 18, 2018
What: Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff Castle in Wales to learn more about the culture and heritage of the community.
The Look: Markle stunned in a Stella McCartney coat, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and DeMellier London bag. Belted coats have become an iconic piece in Markle's wardrobe.
Stella McCartney, $1,940
Tabitha Simmons, $825
DeMellier London, $395
When: January 18, 2018
What: While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also visited the StarHub community centre.
The Look: Underneath her Stella McCartney coat, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Theory blouse.
Theory, $198
When: January 9, 2018
What: Markle attended her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.
The Look: The soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Birks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf.
Shop similar: Fleurette, $680
Marks and Spencer, $75
Jigsaw, $46
Burberry, $650
Birks, $375
Sarah Flint, $395
When: December 25, 2017
What: Harry and Meghan spent Christmas with the Queen along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while attending the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.
The Look: A Sentaler coat, Club Monaco dress, Birks earrings, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Chloé bag in the color scheme of our dreams.
Sentaler, $1,295
Club Monaco, $239
Shop Similar: Stuart Weitzman, $698
Birks, $5,995
Shop Similar: Chloé, $1,490
When: December 21, 2017
What: Harry and Meghan released their gorgeous official engagement portraits photographed by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor.
The Look: Markle chose to wear a sequined Ralph & Russo gown.
Shop Similar: Tadashi Shoji, $428
When: December 20, 2017
What: Meghan and Harry attended Christmas lunch with the Queen. This is the first time Meghan met the entire royal family.
The Look: Though we never truly get a full view of Markle's outfit, she wore a Self-Portrait dress that sold out in minutes.
Shop Similar: Self-Portrait, $290
When: December 1, 2017
What: Meghan and Harry made their first official public appearance together in Nottingham on World Aids Day.
The Look: A Mackage coat, Joseph midi skirt, Wolford turtleneck, and Strathberry bag. This is when Markle's style began to shine.
Shop Similar: Mackage, $550
Wolford, $275
Joseph, $448
Shop Similar: KG Kurt Geiger, $72
Shop Similar: Strathberry, $450
When: November 27, 2017
What: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.
The Look: Line the Label coat and Aquazzura shoes.