The Ultimate Meghan Markle Shopping Guide

Get all of the soon-to-be royal's chicest looks—from her pre-royal life to her appearances with Prince Harry.

Jan 23, 2018

It's not every day you marry a prince, and even rarer to have a natural style that reflects that royal life. Unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's outfits foster a much more modern approach—giving us the sartorial envy we crave and the inspo we need to upgrade our closets. Though it's hard to predict whether Markle's style will evolve once she officially becomes a royal, a few things are certain: her wardrobe is royally unconventional, effortlessly cool, and a true representation of fashion's storytelling power. Consider this your one-stop shop for tracking Markle's style, and shop her chicest looks for yourself ahead.

1 of 38
Getty Images

When: January 18, 2018

What: Meghan and Harry visited Cardiff Castle in Wales to learn more about the culture and heritage of the community.

The Look: Markle stunned in a Stella McCartney coat, Tabitha Simmons shoes, and DeMellier London bag. Belted coats have become an iconic piece in Markle's wardrobe.

2 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Stella McCartney, $1,940

SHOP IT

3 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Tabitha Simmons, $825

SHOP IT

4 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

DeMellier London, $395

SHOP IT

5 of 38
Getty Images

When: January 18, 2018

What: While in Cardiff, Meghan and Harry also visited the StarHub community centre.

The Look: Underneath her Stella McCartney coat, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Theory blouse.

6 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Theory, $198

SHOP IT

7 of 38
Getty Images

When: January 9, 2018

What: Markle attended her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton—the first public event of the year for the couple.

The Look: The soon-to-be royal stepped out with her fiancé in a Smythe coat, Marks & Spencer jumper, Burberry trousers, Birks earrings, and a Jigsaw scarf.

8 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop similar: Fleurette, $680

SHOP IT

9 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Marks and Spencer, $75

SHOP IT

10 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Jigsaw, $46

SHOP IT

11 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Burberry, $650

SHOP IT

12 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Birks, $375

SHOP IT

13 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Sarah Flint, $395

SHOP IT

14 of 38
Getty Images

When: December 25, 2017

What: Harry and Meghan spent Christmas with the Queen along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge while attending the royal family's traditional Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The Look: A Sentaler coat, Club Monaco dress, Birks earrings, Stuart Weitzman boots, and a Chloé bag in the color scheme of our dreams.

15 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Sentaler, $1,295

SHOP IT

16 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Club Monaco, $239

SHOP IT

17 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Stuart Weitzman, $698

SHOP IT

18 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Birks, $5,995

SHOP IT

19 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Chloé, $1,490

SHOP IT

20 of 38
Getty Images

When: December 21, 2017

What: Harry and Meghan released their gorgeous official engagement portraits photographed by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House, Windsor.

The Look: Markle chose to wear a sequined Ralph & Russo gown.

21 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Tadashi Shoji, $428

SHOP IT

22 of 38
Getty Images

When: December 20, 2017

What: Meghan and Harry attended Christmas lunch with the Queen. This is the first time Meghan met the entire royal family.

The Look: Though we never truly get a full view of Markle's outfit, she wore a Self-Portrait dress that sold out in minutes.

23 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Self-Portrait, $290

SHOP IT

24 of 38
Getty Images

When: December 1, 2017

What: Meghan and Harry made their first official public appearance together in Nottingham on World Aids Day.

The Look: A Mackage coat, Joseph midi skirt, Wolford turtleneck, and Strathberry bag. This is when Markle's style began to shine.

25 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Mackage, $550

SHOP IT

26 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Wolford, $275

SHOP IT

27 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Joseph, $448

SHOP IT

28 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: KG Kurt Geiger, $72

SHOP IT

29 of 38
Courtesy
Get the Look

Shop Similar: Strathberry, $450

SHOP IT

30 of 38
Getty Images

When: November 27, 2017

What: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement to the world in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

The Look: Line the Label coat and Aquazzura shoes.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
