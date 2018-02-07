The 30 Most Over-the-Top Fashion Moments from the Winter Olympics

Think: Crazy colors and bedazzled bodices.
If you're planning to tune into the Winter Olympics this year, be sure watch for some of the highly anticipated fashion moments (i.e. opening ceremony performances, the entrance of each country, and figuring skating routines). To celebrate the opening day in PyeongChang, South Korea, we've rounded up some of the most outrageously fun and unique ensembles worn since the first games in 1928. Click through to see them all.
Sonja Henie decked out in fur at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France.
A Russian Troika-inspired performance on ice in these bouncy dresses at the Winter Olympics in St. Moritz.
Jeanette Altwegg won a gold medal in the women's figure skating competition after performing her skating routine in a metallic dress at the Winter Olympics at Oslo.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean wore matching ombré purple outfits while competing in the ice dancing competition in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.
Figure skater Katarina Witt performed in a bright red, flamenco-like costume at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.
USA's Brian Boitano posed in an American windbreaker after winning a gold medal in men's singles figure skating in Canada.
Natalya Bestemianova and Adrei Boukin performed their ice dance routine in gold costumes at the Winter Olympics in Calgary.
USA's Kristi Yamaguchi wore a Wonder Woman-like ensemble during the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.
French figure skater Surya Bonaly performed her routine in a beautifully beaded red and black costume.
French freestyle skier Edgar Grospiron showed off his "eye ski pants" on the slopes of the 1992 Winter Olympic games.
Canadian skater Kurt Browning performed in a pair of yellow and red ombré pants at the 1992 Winter Olympics.
A dancer in a Joker costume during the opening ceremonies for the XVII Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway.
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean dance in Rapunzel-like purple attire at the end of the games at Lillehammer.
Iktor Petrenko skated in a sparkly rainbow top at the 1994 Winter Olympics.
Japanese performers wore green headdresses during the opening ceremony of the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.
Gwendal Peizerat and Marina Anissina wore electric gold costumes to take home a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.
A group of young children sing at the Opening Ceremony of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, decked out in white fur coats.
A dance performed by a man decked out in a native American headdress during the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
A woman wears a large skirt as performers appear from underneath it during the opening ceremonies in Torino, Italy in 2006.
A performer wore an extravagant golden headpiece while parading around during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.
An artist performed in a nude body suit with a red mohawk during the Opening Ceremony of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.
Japan figure skater Shizuka Arakawa performed during the women's free skating program in a blue and purple costume with a plunging neckline during the Turin Winter Olympics.
Aborigine performers from the Four Host First Nations performed in brightly colored ensembles during the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.
An artist performed during the Opening Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 winter Olympics in a Native-American-inspired, colorful fringe ensemble.
A participant performed in a orange robes and a regal-looking headpiece during the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games.
A Korean performer danced in a sheer white dress with colorful sleeves during the Closing Ceremonies of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Russia.
Germany's athletes arrived during the 2014 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in rainbow puffer jackets and snow pants.
Haavard Vad Petersson and Christoffer Svae of Norway sweep the ice in a curling match while wearing red, white, and blue splattered pants during the Sochi Winter Olympics.
An acrobat performed in a blue gem leotard during the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony.
The United States Olympic team entered the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics wearing star spangled banner-inspired sweaters.