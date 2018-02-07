Today's Top Stories
The 30 Most Over-the-Top Fashion Moments from the Winter Olympics

Think: Crazy colors and bedazzled bodices.

If you're planning to tune into the Winter Olympics this year, be sure watch for some of the highly anticipated fashion moments (i.e. opening ceremony performances, the entrance of each country, and figuring skating routines). To celebrate the opening day in PyeongChang, South Korea, we've rounded up some of the most outrageously fun and unique ensembles worn since the first games in 1928. Click through to see them all.

1 of 30
Getty Images
1924

Sonja Henie decked out in fur at the first Winter Olympics in Chamonix, France.

2 of 30
Getty Images
1928

A Russian Troika-inspired performance on ice in these bouncy dresses at the Winter Olympics in St. Moritz.

3 of 30
Getty Images
1952

Jeanette Altwegg won a gold medal in the women's figure skating competition after performing her skating routine in a metallic dress at the Winter Olympics at Oslo.

4 of 30
Getty Images
1984

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean wore matching ombré purple outfits while competing in the ice dancing competition in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia.

5 of 30
Getty Images
1988

Figure skater Katarina Witt performed in a bright red, flamenco-like costume at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada.

6 of 30
Getty Images
1988

USA's Brian Boitano posed in an American windbreaker after winning a gold medal in men's singles figure skating in Canada.

7 of 30
Getty Images
1988

Natalya Bestemianova and Adrei Boukin performed their ice dance routine in gold costumes at the Winter Olympics in Calgary.

8 of 30
Getty Images
1992

USA's Kristi Yamaguchi wore a Wonder Woman-like ensemble during the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

9 of 30
Getty Images
1992

French figure skater Surya Bonaly performed her routine in a beautifully beaded red and black costume.

10 of 30
Getty Images
1992

French freestyle skier Edgar Grospiron showed off his "eye ski pants" on the slopes of the 1992 Winter Olympic games.

11 of 30
Getty Images
1992

Canadian skater Kurt Browning performed in a pair of yellow and red ombré pants at the 1992 Winter Olympics.

12 of 30
Getty Images
1994

A dancer in a Joker costume during the opening ceremonies for the XVII Olympic Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

13 of 30
Getty Images
1994

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean dance in Rapunzel-like purple attire at the end of the games at Lillehammer.

14 of 30
Getty Images
1994

Iktor Petrenko skated in a sparkly rainbow top at the 1994 Winter Olympics.

15 of 30
Getty Images
1998

Japanese performers wore green headdresses during the opening ceremony of the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

16 of 30
Getty Images
2002

Gwendal Peizerat and Marina Anissina wore electric gold costumes to take home a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

17 of 30
Getty Images
2002

A group of young children sing at the Opening Ceremony of the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, decked out in white fur coats.

18 of 30
Getty Images
2002

A dance performed by a man decked out in a native American headdress during the Opening Ceremony of the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

19 of 30
Getty Images
2006

A woman wears a large skirt as performers appear from underneath it during the opening ceremonies in Torino, Italy in 2006.

20 of 30
Getty Images
2006

A performer wore an extravagant golden headpiece while parading around during the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

21 of 30
Getty Images
2006

An artist performed in a nude body suit with a red mohawk during the Opening Ceremony of the Turin 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

22 of 30
Getty Images
2006

Japan figure skater Shizuka Arakawa performed during the women's free skating program in a blue and purple costume with a plunging neckline during the Turin Winter Olympics.

23 of 30
Getty Images
2010

Aborigine performers from the Four Host First Nations performed in brightly colored ensembles during the opening ceremony of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

24 of 30
Getty Images
2010

An artist performed during the Opening Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 winter Olympics in a Native-American-inspired, colorful fringe ensemble.

25 of 30
Getty Images
2014

A participant performed in a orange robes and a regal-looking headpiece during the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games.

26 of 30
Getty Images
2014

A Korean performer danced in a sheer white dress with colorful sleeves during the Closing Ceremonies of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Russia.

27 of 30
Getty Images
2014

Germany's athletes arrived during the 2014 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in rainbow puffer jackets and snow pants.

28 of 30
Getty Images
2014

Haavard Vad Petersson and Christoffer Svae of Norway sweep the ice in a curling match while wearing red, white, and blue splattered pants during the Sochi Winter Olympics.

29 of 30
Getty Images
2014

An acrobat performed in a blue gem leotard during the Sochi 2014 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony.

30 of 30
Getty Images
2014

The United States Olympic team entered the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics wearing star spangled banner-inspired sweaters.

