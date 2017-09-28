Today's Top Stories
15 Pics That Prove the '70s Are Everywhere

That cool outfit/beauty look you love? Not new.

Sep 28, 2017

It's official: The '70s have returned and they're inspiring our favorite stars from head-to-toe. Whether it's Kerry Washington's fluffed-out waves, Alexa Chung's ultra-chic suede skirt, or Rihanna traipsing around town with a furry boa slung over her shoulders, the decade's easy glamour is pervasive. Here, our favorite new takes on the vintage trends.

1 of 15
Evan Rachel Wood's White Suit

You're not the only one to keep Bianca Jagger's wedding ensemble permanently pinned at the top of your mind. For this year's Emmys, Evan Rachel Wood collaborated with Moschino's Jeremy Scott on this three-piece suit. Though hers has a bit more of a ringmaster vibe.

Getty
2 of 15
Anna Sui's Peasant Dress

Left: Jacqueline Bisset lounging in a peasant-inspired, square-neck dress. Right: Current-season Anna Sui, featuring an incredibly similar peasant-inspired, square-neck dress.

Getty
3 of 15
Rebecca Minkoff's Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Yes, that is Cher in the neckline you've been living in since approximately 2015. And on the other side, you've got one by Rebecca Minkoff, slightly different with the shoulder ties, but also very alike, down to the twin peacock chairs you can just make out.

Getty
4 of 15
Alexa Chung's Striped Suit

For her debut fashion collection, Alexa Chung referenced the '70s wide this wide -legged and -lapeled suit—though in a shocking pink and red stripe versus the earth tones of the would-be original.

Alexa Chung blazer, $690; pants, $385

BUY IT: net-a-porter.com; net-a-porter.com.

Getty
5 of 15
Valentino's Tracksuit

"They had those in the '70s??" —you. "I guess." —me, an intellectual. There's Twiggy in a velour-looking set alongside Valentino's in a complementary color combo.

Shop similar: Bones, $30

BUY IT: asos.com.

Getty
6 of 15
Alexa Chung in a Cool Suede Skirt

No '70s It-girl closet was truly complete without a high-waisted suede skirt. Thanks to Alexa Chung, the same could be said for today now that she's prancing around in the swinging style.

Getty
7 of 15
Margot Robbie in a Long-Sleeved Gown

For an evening out in the '70s, more was more on the fabric front. With a floor-sweeping silhouette and billowy sleeves, Margot Robbie modernizes the look with a deep plunge that's decidedly sexy.

Getty
8 of 15
Solange Knowles Rocking Big, Big Hair

The '70s were notorious for hair—the bigger, the better. With her natural hair teased up-and-out to perfection, Solange channels the free-spirited era.

Getty
9 of 15
Karlie Kloss in Flared Jeans

Back in our mother's day, denim was all about ultra-high rises and bell bottoms. This season, there's been a total resurgence as illustrated by one leggy Karlie Kloss in these slim-fit flares.

Shop similar: Off-White, $560

BUY IT: net-a-porter.com.

Getty
10 of 15
Jenny Lewis in White (Psychedelic) Suiting

When Bianca Jagger borrowed from the boys in sleek suiting, it was an extraordinary statement. The androgynous look may be more common today, but Jenny Lewis makes it a groovy fashion moment nonetheless.

Getty
11 of 15
Rihanna in a Slinky Fur Boa

God bless a feather boa moment. We can only hope there are more of them.

Shop similar: Charlotte Simone, $215

BUY IT: matchesfashion.com.

Getty
12 of 15
Zendaya in a Bra Halter Top

A look that's not for the faint of heart, the midriff-baring bra top is made to be paired with high-waisted trousers, as displayed by these foxy ladies.

Getty
13 of 15
Kerry Washington in Fluffed-Out Waves

Like a modern-day Diana Ross, Washington gave her hair a major boost with this shoulder-length coif.

Getty
14 of 15
Jessie J in a Deep-V Jumpsuit

A staple of the disco scene, a breezy jumpsuit is just as easy and sexy as it was in the '70s. Oh, but word to the wise: Going to the bathroom is a little more complicated than usual.

Getty
15 of 15
Danielle Haim with Long Wavy Hair

When hair wasn't big and voluminous, it was left natural and slightly wavy à la Ali MacGraw. Haim's Danielle channels her natural beauty with subtle ripples in her long brown hair.

Getty
