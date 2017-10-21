Today's Top Stories
1
Priyanka Chopra Talks Power and Weinstein
2
How to Raise Money for Your Political Campaign
3
It's Time to Get Rid of the Statute of Limitations
4
Those Weird Spots on Your Face Could Be Melasma
5
How Crocs Changed the Flow of Fashion

Beyoncé Just Bared Her Midriff in an Ivy Park Crop Top

Nobody does style quite like Queen B.

Oct 21, 2017
beyonce best looks

Few things are certain in life—but Beyoncé delivering serious style inspiration is one of them. This season, Queen Bey is all about injecting her look with a slew of ultra-vibrant prints. Click through for her fashion forecast and get your wardrobe on point.

1 of 58
beyonce.com
October 21, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram, pairing an Ivy Park crop top, with a fitted skirt, and white toeless pumps.

Instagram+beyonce
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 58
beyonce.com
October 20, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram, pairing a cropped blue hoodie with a black and white bodycon skirt.

Instagram+beyonce
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 58
Beyonce best looks
September 22, 2017

Beyoncé posted her latest look on Instagram. Comprising of a fitted floral dress, and a perfect pair of bright red pumps, the singer looked flawless as always.

Instagram+beyonce
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 58
Beyoncé's Pregnancy Style Just Gets Better
May 7, 2017

Beyoncé updated her Instagram with this incredible ensemble. Her pregnancy style has been incomparable, and this eclectic look is perfection.

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 58
April 30, 2017

Beyoncé, the unofficial queen of courtside style, was seen at the Staples Center in L.A. watching the Clippers battle the Utah Jazz with hubby Jay Z. This time she sported a Gucci backpack from their latest collection, that has the words "Modern Future" printed on the front.

Instagram
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 58
October 5, 2016

Fall may just be kicking into gear, but the Queen was giving us major spring vibes in a pink, butterfly-emblazoned sweater, striped midi skirt, and red velvet sandals.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 58
October 4, 2016

As she rounds out her Formation World Tour, Bey dons a neon green Formation T-shirt, waist-cinching belt, pencil skirt, and strappy heels. She punctuates the look with a leather beret and matching dark pout.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 58
October 3, 2016

Bey spent date night with Jay in an army print Ivy Park baseball cap, oversized denim jacket, cut-offs, brightly-colored pumps, and a furry clutch emblazoned with "I kiss better than I cook." Same, Beyoncé. Same.

AKM-GSI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 58
September 22, 206

While grabbing dinner in Hollywood with Jay, Bey swore a billowy blue print romper and matching navy pumps that made her killer gams looks that much longer.

AKM-GSI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 58
September 5, 2016

For her Soul Train-themed birthday party, Queen Bey channeled Foxy Cleopatra in a pale yellow mini-dress, nude fishnets, round sunnies, silver platforms, and a print coat worn the shoulders

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 58
September 1, 2016

Bey cozied up next to Jay-Z at the U.S. Open wearing a floral corset top with a cleavage-bearing cutout paired with a mid-length, ribbed skirt. She layered the look with a dusty pink jacket, seamlessly transitioning into fall fashion.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 58
August 31, 2016

Like a real-life Eloise without the attitude or the absentee mom, Blue Ivy hit Bergdorf Goodman for a spot of shopping. Beyoncé wore a hot pink ruched skirt and color-block shirt, while Blue was in a frilly pink dress.

Splash News
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 58
August 29, 2016

Following the VMAs, Queen Bey wore the very white lace gown she accepted her Video of the Year Award in on a date to an Italian restaurant with Jay Z.

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 58
August 22, 2016

To support their friend Usher at the Hands of Stone premiere, Queen Bey and Jay donned matching gray power suits. Now excuse us while we order our own bespoke pinstripe number à la Bey.

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 58
August 11, 2016

After grabbing dinner in Capri, Italy, Bey decided to slip off her shoes yet again, walking around barefoot in an ivory bodycon dress.

AKM-GSI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 58
July 31st, 2016

For a boat ride in Nice, France, Queen Bey wore a sand-colored maxi slip dress and took the boho vibes even further by going totally barefoot on the pavement. Goddess much, Bey?

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 58
June 17, 2016

When she's not looking fierce AF in a bejeweled bodysuit or latex gown, Queen B likes to channel her inner boho babe, like she did here for a romantic date night with bae. But whether she's dressed in hippie chic or haute couture, she's always 100 percent flawless.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 58
June 13, 2016

While out with her husband Jay-Z in NYC, Queen Bey made a sultry statement in all black with a leather beret, tailored blazer, matching shorts, and heeled ankle boots. She even punctuated the look with black lipstick.

AKM GSI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 58
May 26, 2016

Yes, Queen Bey's latest look is without question an ode to Lemonade, but that aside, it's just totally chic outfit inspo. We're loving the summery-yet-polished combination of her straw hat, white tank, blazer worn on the shoulders, and sharply-tailored trousers.

AKM-GSI
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 58
May 24, 2016

Stepping out with her hubby Jay Z, Bey was a downtown goddess pairing a leather motorcycle jacket with a spring-ready graphic floral dress with ruffle detail. She punctuated the ensemble with a hot-pink pout.

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
21 of 58
October 21, 2015

If anyone can pull of a bright orange velour suit, it's Beyoncé. This retro look is proof enough that if you're not currently tapping into the '70s, you should Bey.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 58
September 8, 2015

Bey laughs in the face of convention, so naturally she's not afraid to don white after Labor Day. She eases her style into fall with a long-sleeved V-neck top, high-waisted graphic skirt, and nude sandals.

Beyonce.com
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
23 of 58
July 27, 2015

Like a bohemian siren, Bey struts her stuff in NYC wearing a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress with a white blazer worn on the shoulders. On the footwear front, she keeps things sexy, yet simple in Stuart Weitzman's nudist silk sandals.

Getty
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
24 of 58
July 24, 2015

We never thought we'd see the day, but Bey is totally geeking out with her latest get-up, wearing a red blazer, graphic T-shirt, navy shorts, white tennis shoes, and classic square metal frame aviator glasses.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 58
July 21, 2015

Looking nothing short of a summer goddess, Bey puts her stems on full display in a brown, long-sleeved ribbed maxi dress (with a sultry split hem!) while having a Marilyn moment over an NYC subway grate. She accessorizes the look with a nude bag and matching ankle-strap sandals.

INF
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 58
July 15, 2015

SLR in tow, Bey hits the town in black-on-black-on-black fashion with a felt boater hat, round sunnies, tailored blazer, sheer panel top, slim-fit pants, and chunky platforms. Rumor has it that since she's constantly using accessories to cover her stomach, she may be pregnant. We can't help but be cautiously optimistic!

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 58
July 15, 2015

Braving the heat in NYC, Bey channels the '70s in a tan knit crop top, denim hot pants, and chain-strap heels. To modernize the look, she tops things off with a structured white vest.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 of 58
The T-Shirt and Jeans

On the streets of New York, she kept things simple in a white T-shirt and high-waisted skinny jeans, which were cuffed at the end. To spice things up, she wore a pair of printed shades and snakeskin Converse sneakers.

SplashNews
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
29 of 58
The All-American Denim

Because of course, Bey has the most festive, and equally cool, 4th of July weekend outfit. Keeping it casual, she wears an acid wash denim jacket, white tank top, denim cut-offs, and a star-spangled shirt tied around the waist.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 of 58
The Edgy Striped Dress

A graphic black-and-white stripe dress gets a modern update in reverse monochromes and an asymmetrical cut, plus studded trim for extra edge. Queen Bey brings the look to even cooler levels with sleek round shades and slim ankle-strap heels.

Beyonce.com
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
The 16 Best New Sunglasses to Shop Now
beyonce best looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Hottest Summer Fashion in 2017
Under-$100 Swimsuits That Look Really Expensive
28 Beach Outfits to Steal from Celebs on Vacay
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
It *Is* Possible: Non-Cheesy 4th of July Outfits
12 Insanely Cute Beach Towels for Your Next Vacay
10 Sexy Bathing Suits for Your Next Bae-cation
12 Non-Boring Weekender Bags
30 Perfect Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Outfits
Cheap Sunglasses
How to Wear Gingham Without Looking Like a Picnic
12 White Dresses to Help You Beat the Summer Heat