Rihanna Just Wore a Revealing Cut-Out Jumpsuit With an Oversized Silk Jacket

October 22, 2017
Instagram+badgalriri
July 25, 2017
In Prada at the Parisian premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.
Getty
July 24, 2017
At the European Premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets.
Getty
June 24, 2017
At LAX in Fenty X Puma Fall 2017 velour track suit and Balenciaga ankle boots.
Getty
May 23, 2017
Out in New York City, she loosens up in an off-the-shoulder, belted denim jacket, long skirt, and, once again, Raen sunglasses.
Splash
April 19, 2017
Leaving L.A. after her pop-up shop appearance, she upgrades her black sweats, blue hoodie, and bomber with her own Fenty x Puma satin slides and her favorite Raen sunglasses.
AKM-GSI
April 18, 2017
RiRi surprised fans at her pop-up Fenty x Puma in L.A. donning a pale green windbreaker-style dress and pointed-toe sneaker style pumps, designed by none other than herself.
Getty
April 16, 2017
RiRi shut down Coachella for the second day in a row, stepping out in a oversized denim jacket with a train, as well as white, thigh-high platform boots.
AKM-GSI
April 7, 2017
Rihanna wore a grey puffy coat, white Raen sunglasses, black sweatpants, socks, and sandals at LAX after a trip to Japan.
Instagram
March 20, 2017
She painted the town olive in a monogrammed, oversize trench, coordinating boots, and a slogan hat.
Splash News
February 11, 2017
RiRi attended the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy party wearing an orange Delpozo crop top and white trousers with pointy-toed white pumps.
Getty
February 7, 2017
Rihanna rocks a reversible camo print coat and pants combo with a gray hoodie underneath while out in New York.
Getty
February 6, 2017
Rihanna bundles up in chilly NYC wearing an oversized black and red hooded coat. She wore an orange baseball cap underneath with crisp white sneakers.
Getty
January 22, 2017
RiRi heads out in New York wearing a turtleneck red sweatsuit with a glossy black jacket and *huge* hoops.
Getty
December 9, 2016
Rihanna stepped out in NYC wearing the comfiest of outfits and proved that even in sweats, she's still totally stylish.
Getty
December 1, 2016
Rihanna stepped out in Barbados wearing *super* high-waisted striped pants and a structured white shirt, both by Jacquemus, with pointed white pumps and orange sunglasses. She also wore a red ribbon in honor of World AIDS Day.
Getty
November 30, 2016
Rihanna wore a printed one-shoulder dress with strappy black heels and hoop earrings while in Barbados with Prince Harry.
Getty
November 29, 2016
Only Rihanna could combine a baseball cap and Chopard jewelry. RiRi wore a velvet long sleeved shirt with a matching velvet skirt and Puma by Rihanna creepers to the 30th FN Achievement Awards in New York.
Getty
September 30, 2016
At the Dior Spring 2017 show in Paris, Rihanna wore an embellished dress and strappy sandals, looking chic and badass all at once, as only Rihanna can.
Getty
September 29, 2016
In Paris, RiRi stepped out in a black hoodie worn as a dress, white tank, and thigh-high fur boots because she just DGAF.
SplashNews
September 15, 2016
Out in West Hollywood, RiRi wore a white button-down top worn off the shoulders and unbuttoned on the bottom to show off her midriff. She paired it with white shorts, a mini Louis Vuitton bag, and strappy sandals.
Getty
September 5, 2016
Because RiRi can never pack too much denim into one look, she hit the street in NYC donning an asymmetrical denim dress paired with matching culottes. She accented the look with a baseball cap, navy suede boots, and a Louis Vuitton handle bag.
Getty
September 2, 2016
The pants we all loved to wear in the '90s—and the pants every prankster loved to rip open when you least expected it—Rihanna's snap-up trackpants are giving us all the nostalgia.
AKM-GSI
August 29, 2016
Following the VMAs, RiRi continued to be the woman of the hour in a green fringe jumpsuit, matching satin heels, and hoop earrings. She punctuated the look with a dark plum lip.
Getty
August 26, 2016
Rihanna opted for maximum comfort on her way to VMA rehearsals in NYC in these slouchy boyfriend jeans and a loose-fitting, off-the-shoulder top.
SplashNews
August 24, 2016
Still packing on the warmth despite the summer heat, she stepped out in yet another Trapstar tracksuit. She complemented the pink sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white trainers.
SplashNews
August 23, 2016
She may have left the puffer coat at home, but RiRi kept dressing for the non-existent cold in an army green Trapstar tracksuit and black Fenty x Puma trainers.
AKM-GSI
August 22, 2016
Because no one is more ready for fall than RiRi, she returned to NYC after 31 stops on the European leg of her ANTI world tour wearing a snug brown puffer coat, T-shirt, distressed skinny jeans, and boots.
AKM-GSI
August 19, 2016
Someone certainly is ready for cooler weather to take over already... Rihanna did some end-of-summer shopping at Harrods department store in London wearing a massive black puffer coat by Raf Simons. The irony is not lost on us.
SplashNews
August 13, 2016
While you were lounging poolside in a regular old bikini this weekend, Rihanna was sunbathing in Switzerland wearing a purple satin slip dress and pink rhinestone and shearling Miu Miu mules. She was also toting around a glass of wine, because that's her new favorite accessory. Do you feel inadequately glamorous yet?
Snapchat
