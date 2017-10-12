Today's Top Stories
20 Date-Night Outfits Inspired by Celebs

Hot date, anyone?

Oct 12, 2017

Aside from the shutterbugs and Michelin-starred menus, celebrity date nights are just like ours in that we all just want to look and feel good when out with our SOs. Of course, this means different things to different women—some opting for a tried-and-true T-shirt and jeans ensemble, while others are keen on vamping it up in a LBD. These 20 stars show us all how it's done, from every point on the spectrum.

Jessica Alba

"Dude, where's my car?" but with a full-length kimono, a much cleverer alternative to, say, a blazer. And the bedroom associations don't hurt either, eh?

Shop similar: Anthropologie, $138

BUY IT

Getty
Doutzen Kroes

You're not about to pour yourself into a trumpet skirt for just anybody, so make it count—with a combat boot, which is far cooler than a teeter-y heel.

Getty
Gigi Hadid

Not every partner will "get" paperbag-waist vinyl trousers, but that's not really your concern, is it? (Zayn gets it.) But you'll be seen, mostly, north of your waistband, so pair them with something a bit less cerebral, like a lace-trimmed crop top.

Shop similar: Topshop, $75

BUY IT

Getty
Natalie Portman

Outfit: floaty dress, heels, pretty. Beauty: Deep side part, soft makeup. Altogether, a classically feminine package you know will always work, which you do want sometimes.

Getty
Kate Bosworth

Sticking with the all-white theme, we've got a less traditional take with head-to-toe textured white in relaxed silhouettes. The easiest way to look and feel long and lean.

Getty
Kim Kardashian

Another vote for monochrome.

Getty
Selena Gomez

For a day date, you can't go wrong with a button-down tucked into wide-leg jeans, and boots. Cross-body okay for this situation.

Getty
Kendall Jenner

And on the opposite end of the spectrum, we've got a bra top under a sheer shirt, and 75 percent of a skirt. No clearer way to say "homeboy's gonna, like, get it."

Getty
Kylie Jenner

Similarly, a bodysuit is inconvenient to use the bathroom in, but worth it for the streamlined shape/balancing a fire-engine red coat.

Kookaï, $70

BUY IT

Getty
Jennifer Lopez

Make way. Power couple coming through.

Shop similar: Solace London, $565

BUY IT

Getty
Alicia Keys

Ditto, but like "Music Industry Power Couple" Ken and Barbie.

Getty
Chrissy Teigen

The beauty of a jumpsuit is that it's as easy to wear as it is stylish. Teigen adds even more flair by stealing John Legend's suit jacket and wearing it on her shoulders. (Always a good way to add a little something/keep warm, in a pinch.)

Sienna Miller

Miller proves that a black fedora can upgrade a simpler outfit, like her striped button-up and black trousers, in one fell swoop. Invest in one to add a cool touch to your look, whether you're grabbing drinks at lounge or just heading to the movies.

Getty
Behati Prinsloo

Prinsloo's plunging red shift dress essentially characterizes "hot date." With a look like this, be sure not to overdo it with the accessories. You can't go wrong with pendant earrings and point-toe pumps.

Shop similar: Urban Outfitters, $69

BUY IT

Getty
Diane Kruger

For a casual summer evening date, keep it breezy in a tailored maxi dress, in a vivid color or soft floral print. (You also can't deny the cute-meets-practical factor of a leather cross-body bag.)

Getty
Beyoncé

In summer, it's always key to layer, as you never know when you'll be hit with some subzero air conditioning. (Ahem, movie theaters.) If you love the athleisure trend, layer a letterman jacket over micro-mini bottoms, like high-waisted shorts or a leather skirt.

Shop similar: Coach, $895

BUY IT

Getty
Amal Clooney

Clooney knows the power of a minidress for showing off her stems. But so as not to overdo it, she wears a lightweight shawl jacket that's just cool enough for a hot summer night.

Getty
Kate Bosworth

When in doubt, you can't go wrong with a summery tank and skirt combination. Bosworth nails it with her textured cream top and a form-fitting, mixed-print skirt and strappy sandal heels.

Getty
Kim Kardashian

Say what you will, but Kim knows how to turn up the heat on a date while keeping things decidedly chic. Here, she dons a tailored blazer dress, which is an unexpected date choice in the *best way.*

Shop similar: ASOS, $45

BUY IT

Getty
Amal Clooney

When you have nothing to wear, simply make like Amal and slip into a bloom-printed, flared frock, and sexy lace-up sandals. Done.

Getty
