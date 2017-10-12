20 Date-Night Outfits Inspired by Celebs

Aside from the shutterbugs and Michelin-starred menus, celebrity date nights are just like ours in that we all just want to look and feel good when out with our SOs. Of course, this means different things to different women—some opting for a tried-and-true T-shirt and jeans ensemble, while others are keen on vamping it up in a LBD. These 20 stars show us all how it's done, from every point on the spectrum.