Kate Middleton Wears the Sparkliest Gown out in London

It's fit for a Disney princess.

Nov 25, 2017

Don't get us wrong, marrying into the royal family has its perks in the fashion department (bespoke tailoring, for one), but when it comes down to it, style cannot be bought. It's inherent. Case in point: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, who looks just as effortless in a made-to-fit dress as she does in breton stripes and denim. As an ode to her royally chic taste, we're looking back on her most stylish moments thus far.

1 of 82
Getty
November 24, 2017

Kate wore a baby blue embellished Jenny Packham gown at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London.

2 of 82
Getty
July 20, 2017

On the final day of their Germany and Poland tour, The Duchess wears a custom Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossie heels.

3 of 82
Splash News
July 20, 2017

Next stop: Germany, in sunny brocade Jenny Packham.

4 of 82
Getty
July 20, 2017

In Berlin, she wears German designer Markus Lupfer and a pair of heels with triple squiggly straps.

5 of 82
Getty
July 19, 2017

Kate wore a bright red Alexander McQueen gown at a party celebrating the Queen's birthday.

6 of 82
SplashNews
July 17, 2017

The Duchess wore this stunning dress by Polish designer Gosia Baczyńska to a garden party in Warsaw.

7 of 82
Getty
June 3, 2017

The Duchess wore a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana dress to enjoy a day of tennis at Wimbledon.

8 of 82
Getty
May 13, 2017

The Duchess wore her lemon See by Chloé dress to a tea party she hosted for the children of servicemen at Buckingham Palace. She also wore the dress to a children's tea party in Canada in September 2016.

9 of 82
Getty
April 16, 2017

The Duchess attended Easter Day service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England wearing a cream Catherine Walker coat.

10 of 82
Getty
March 28, 2017

The Duchess made a solid case for decking oneself in winter-y green lace at the 2017 Portrait Gala 2017 fundraising dinner in London. And you better believe this dress is Temperley (what else?).

11 of 82
Kate Middleton Spring Look
Getty
March 23, 2017

While launching a maternal mental health campaign in central London, the Duchess opted for a cheerful pink skirt and top from Eponine. (Pssst: it's a repeat outfit.)

12 of 82
Getty
February 28, 2017

To tour the Ronald McDonald House near Evelina London Children's Hospital, the Duchess wore a blue skirt suit shot through with metallic thread by Rebecca Taylor.

13 of 82
Getty
February 27, 2017

While attending the launch of the U.K.-India Year of Culture 2017 at Buckingham Palace, she sparkled in a gold Erdem midi dress.

14 of 82
Getty
February 22, 2017

For her first engagement as patron of Action for Children since the Queen stepped down last year, she chose a burgundy skirt suit, black tights, and tall boots.

15 of 82
Getty
January 11, 2017

The Duchess wore buttoned and belted blue dress by Eponine London for her first royal engagement of 2017. She carried a navy suede clutch and wore matching navy heels. It was a busy day of royal duties for the Duchess: Kate first visited the Anna Freud Centre for Children and Families and then stopped by the Child Bereavement UK with William.

16 of 82
Getty
December 25, 2016

Kate looked chic and cozy attending Christmas morning church services at St. Mark's Church in Englefield in her beautiful Hobbs Celeste coat. She's been spotted out in the coat several times since 2012.

17 of 82
Getty
November 22, 2016

Kate looked absolutely stunning in her black, sleeveless Preen dress at the Place2Be Wellbeing in Schools Awards at the Mansion House in London. She topped the look off with black heels and a statement belt.

18 of 82
Getty
November 22, 2016

Donning a L.K. Bennett floral dress with grey pumps, the Duchess looked every bit as cheerful at an event at London's Natural History Museum.

19 of 82
Getty
November 12, 2016

The Duchess attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall in a conservative outfit appropriate for the occasion. In her sophisticated Temperley London coat and classic black pumps, she proves you can never go wrong with all-black.

20 of 82
Getty
November 3, 2016

The Duchess wore an elegant white lace gown by Self-Portrait with a red poppy pin and a matching clutch as she walked the red carpet at the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob in London. The film benefits Action on Addiction, one of the many charities Kate supports.

21 of 82
Shutterstock
October 18, 2016

Kate wore a red floral dress by Alexander McQueen to a reception honoring the members of Great Britain's 2016 Olympic team. She carried a red clutch that coordinated with her red heels.

22 of 82
Getty
October 14, 2016

During a visit to the National Football Museum in Manchester, Middleton kept warm in a pink and navy plaid coat from Erdem's Resort 2016 collection.

23 of 82
Getty
October 9, 2016

For a ride on the London Eye to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, Middleton donned a pink bloom print chiffon dress by Kate Spade. And guess what? It can be yours.

24 of 82
Getty
September 27, 2016

Kate wears an emerald green Dolce & Gabbana dress while visiting the University of British Columbia during her Canadian tour.

25 of 82
Getty
September 27, 2016

Will and Kate arrived in northern Canada to chilly temps. Kate bundled up in an old favorite, a Hobbs coat, for yet another chic emerald green look. She accessorized with a plaid scarf perfect for fall.

26 of 82
Getty
September 26, 2016

Kate arrived at at Government House reception on Day 3 of the royal tour wearing a red satin gown by Preen paired with Queen Elizabeth's diamond maple leaf brooch.

27 of 82
Getty
September 25, 2016

For Day 2 of the official Royal tour, Kate Middleton visited the Immigrant Services Society in a red and white Alexander McQueen dress, paired with red pumps and a clutch.

28 of 82
Associated Press
September 24, 2016

The Royal couple touched down in Canada for their eight-day visit on Saturday evening. The Duchess looked as elegant as ever in a blue Jenny Packham dress, coordinating fascinator, and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

29 of 82
Getty
September 15, 2016

While a high street devotee, Middleton took a designer departure in a sky blue print dress with slit detail by Altuzarra.

30 of 82
Shutterstock
August 24, 2016

With Prince William meeting volunteers at a youth helpline in London, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a *perfect* red LK Bennett cocktail dress and nude heels.

