7 Couples' Halloween Costumes That Are #Goals

The power duos we need this year.

HBO
Sep 26, 2017

Is it too on-the-nose to suggest convincing your S.O. to dress up with you as a version of another modern power couple for Halloween? We say nay. After all, there's too much meme-ing fun to be had with the power duos of today, whether you're channeling Kendall Jenner discovering world peace or a political throuple.

1 Pennywise and the Raincoat Kid from 'It'
Warner Bros.

If people can dress their baby up in killer-clown cosplay thinking that it won't affect his development, then you and your person can go as the aforementioned killer clown and his prey. It's cute! Balloons! Variation: Pennywise and the Babadook, still a better romance than Twilight.

2 The "Guy Checking Out a Girl" Meme
Shutterstock

Do you like the internet? Wanna buy some memes, kid? Have such a solid relationship that you can joke about one party straying? [The crowd avoids making eye contact.] Or you could just like memes.

3 Beauty and the Beast
Disney

This will be one of the most popular costumes this year, but if you really want to.

4 Kendall Jenner and the Pepsi Policeman, the Adam and Eve of World Peace
Courtesy

I think it'd be really fun to be the Pepsi can, but probably more feasible to pick up a policeman costume, while the other person does some sort of Canadian tuxedo and "I really thought this would go over well" routine.

5 This Completely Neutral-Feeling Meeting of World Leaders
Getty

Good for throuples.

6 Tormund and Brienne of Tarth
HBO

To really sell it, the Tormund half should "make love to [a] sandwich as he eyeballs me," the "me" being the Brienne part of this package deal. Meanwhile, Brienne Half™ looks disdainful.

7 Various Old Taylors
YouTube

Could easily be expanded into a massive group costume, but any combination will do, provided zombie Taylor is included.

