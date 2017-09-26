7 Couples' Halloween Costumes That Are #Goals

The power duos we need this year.
Is it too on-the-nose to
suggest convincing your S.O. to dress up with you as a version of another modern power couple for Halloween? We say nay. After all, there's too much meme-ing fun to be had with the power duos of today, whether you're channeling Kendall Jenner discovering world peace or a political throuple.
If people can dress their baby up in killer-clown cosplay thinking that it won't affect his development, then you and your person can go as the aforementioned killer clown and his prey. It's cute! Balloons! Variation: Pennywise and the Babadook, still a better romance than Twilight.
Do you like the internet?
Wanna buy some memes, kid? Have such a solid relationship that you can joke about one party straying? [The crowd avoids making eye contact.] Or you could just like memes.
This will be one of the most popular costumes this year, but if you really want to.
I think it'd be really fun to be the Pepsi can, but probably more feasible to pick up a policeman costume, while the other person does some sort of Canadian tuxedo and "I really thought this would go over well" routine.
Good for throuples.
To really sell it, the Tormund half should "make love to [a] sandwich as he eyeballs me," the "me" being the Brienne part of this package deal. Meanwhile, Brienne Half™ looks disdainful.
Could easily be expanded into a massive group costume, but any combination will do, provided zombie Taylor is included.
