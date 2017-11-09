Today's Top Stories
1
Inside the Minds of Murderous Young Women
2
What You Need to Know About 'Stranger Things' 3
3
"Sexual Harassment Is a Man's Issue"
4
To Buy or Not to Buy: Analyzing 10 Fashion Trends
5
9 Truly Insane Old-Hollywood Conspiracy Theories

12 Chic (and Warm) Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Don't make Keira regret inviting you.

Nov 9, 2017

So you have to tear yourself away from your weekend routine of Netflix, eat, and repeat long enough to attend a friend's wedding? We've got you covered with several dress options that are nice enough to wear more than once—AKA the holy grail of wedding attire. And if that doesn't have you sold, most fall under $250 (since you blew most of your money on the plane ticket anyway).

1 of 12
Courtesy

'Tis the season for velvet, which looks elegant and is easily layer-able over a ninja suit of black thermal.

French Connection, $228

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 12
Courtesy

Wear on its own with a stole slung over one shoulder for Studio 54 glam, or over a turtleneck for slightly less glam but loads more warmth.

H&M, $70

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 12
Courtesy

Alongside layering, the other option is to choose something short with a strong shape that'll hold its own against opaque tights. This satiny A-line number fits the bill, plus it's got pockets for stuffing with clandestine cake.

COS, $175

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 12
Courtesy

It falls past the knee, and you'll wear a massive (faux) fur anyway.

J.Crew, $298

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 12
Courtesy

Same deal with another wrap dress, but glitzier.

& Other Stories, $145

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 12
Courtesy

Add some hosiery, a personality bag, and you're ready to take advantage of the open bar.

Staud, $320

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 12
Courtesy

Back to Winter Wedding Dressing Strategy #2 with flouncy ruffles and a heart print, just right for the occasion.

Madewell, $168

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 12
Courtesy

"Did we invite Giovanna Battaglia to our wedding?" the groom stage-whispers.

MSGM, $301

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 12
Courtesy

More fabric in the skirt means better insulation. Or something. Just wear a coat.

Mango, $130

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 12
Courtesy

Says "I know I shouldn't wear black to a wedding, but this is covered with the cosmos, so we're good."

Topshop, $125

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 12
Courtesy

Be that one eccentric, rich aunt who never leaves the house but did just this once wearing her best floral devoré.

Whistles, $539

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 12
Courtesy

Did someone say black tie with a disco theme?

Zara, $90

BUY IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
12 Snow Boots You'll Actually *Want* to Wear This Winter
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Winter Fashion 2017
The Coolest Accessories to Shop this Winter
31 Winter-to-Spring Outfits
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 30 Looks That Will Break Your Winter Fashion Rut
How to Wear Your Summer Tops in Winter
How to Wear Brights All Winter
The One Layering Piece You Need This Winter
20 Winter Necessities That Are Crazy Cozy
5 Ways to Avoid Your All-Black Winter Wardrobe
What to Wear to Work from Winter to Spring
25 On-Sale Winter Boots You Need to Nab