12 Chic (and Warm) Dresses to Wear to a Winter Wedding

Don't make Keira regret inviting you.
So you have to tear yourself away from your weekend routine of Netflix, eat, and repeat long enough to attend a friend's wedding? We've got you covered with several dress options that are nice enough to wear more than once—AKA the holy grail of wedding attire. And if that doesn't have you sold, most fall under $250 (since you blew most of your money on the plane ticket anyway).
'Tis the season for velvet, which looks elegant and is easily layer-able over a ninja suit of black thermal.
French Connection, $228
Wear on its own with a stole slung over one shoulder for Studio 54 glam, or over a turtleneck for slightly less glam but loads more warmth.
H&M, $70
Alongside layering, the other option is to choose something short with a strong shape that'll hold its own against opaque tights. This satiny A-line number fits the bill, plus it's got pockets for stuffing with clandestine cake.
COS, $175
It falls past the knee, and you'll wear a massive (faux) fur anyway.
J.Crew, $298
Same deal with another wrap dress, but glitzier.
& Other Stories, $145
Add some hosiery, a personality bag, and you're ready to take advantage of the open bar.
Staud, $320
Back to Winter Wedding Dressing Strategy #2 with flouncy ruffles and a heart print, just right for the occasion.
Madewell, $168
"Did we invite Giovanna Battaglia to our wedding?" the groom stage-whispers.
MSGM, $301
More fabric in the skirt means better insulation. Or something. Just wear a coat.
Mango, $130
Says "I know I shouldn't wear black to a wedding, but this is covered with the cosmos, so we're good."
Topshop, $125
Be that one eccentric, rich aunt who never leaves the house but did just this once wearing her best floral devoré.
Whistles, $539
Did someone say black tie with a disco theme?
Zara, $90