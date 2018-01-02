Today's Top Stories
The 30 Best Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks of All Time

A brief history of standout fashion.

Jan 2, 2018

Since it combines the star power of both movies and TV, the Golden Globes features one of the best red-carpet opps of the year (partially because the stars let loose a little before the main stage at the Oscars, both with their drinking and with their style). 2018 is poised to be The Year of the Serious Fashion Statement, so before things kick off, let's get a quick refresher on the Globes' biggest red-carpet highlights to date.

1 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Kate Moss</p><p><strong>What: </strong>A high-neck sequin dress</p><p><strong>When: </strong>1995</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>It's not every day you get an original Super on your red carpet, much less one accompanied by an unusually clean-cut Johnny Depp. (Yup, that's right—not the other way around.) </p>
Getty

Who: Kate Moss

What: A high-neck sequin dress

When: 1995

Why: It's not every day you get an original Super on your red carpet, much less one accompanied by an unusually clean-cut Johnny Depp. (Yup, that's right—not the other way around.)

2 of 31
Getty

Who: Kate Hudson

What: Vera Wang

When: 2001

Why: Consider that Kate Hudson was only 21 years old when she nabbed the Best Actress Award for her role as the iconic Penny Lane in Almost Famous. And showing up in this slinky Vera Wang boudoir slip dress, to boot? It's checking off all our comfort and style goals in one look.

3 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Salma Hayek</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Narciso Rodriguez</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2003</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>A)<strong> </strong>Girl, look at that body. B) This is why more people should wear Narciso—he won't turn you into Salma Hayek, but he's going to make you *look* like the Salma Hayek-iest you possible. </p>
Getty

Who: Salma Hayek

What: Narciso Rodriguez

When: 2003

Why: A) Girl, look at that body. B) This is why more people should wear Narciso—he won't turn you into Salma Hayek, but he's going to make you *look* like the Salma Hayek-iest you possible.

4 of 31
Getty

Who: Jennifer Aniston

What: Valentino

When: 2004

Why: The plunging-V done right makes this a black-but-not-boring "all eyes on me" look. It's just one of many Valentino knockouts at the Golden Globes red carpet.

5 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Cate Blanchett</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Donna Karan </p><p><strong>When: </strong>2004</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>If Cate Blanchett were a fruit, she would be a raspberry right before the Jolly Green Giant people come to pick it at the peak of freshness. That is to say everything about this is so luscious that I kind of want to get pregnant right now. </p>
Getty

Who: Cate Blanchett

What: Donna Karan

When: 2004

Why: If Cate Blanchett were a fruit, she would be a raspberry right before the Jolly Green Giant people come to pick it at the peak of freshness. That is to say everything about this look is luscious.

6 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Jennifer Garner</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Valentino</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2005</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Jennifer Garner knows she looks good, which makes her feel good, which subsequently makes her look even better. See next slide for further evidence.</p>
Getty

Who: Jennifer Garner

What: Valentino

When: 2005

Why: Jennifer Garner knows she looks good, which makes her feel good, which subsequently makes her look even better.

7 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Cate Blanchett</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Jean Paul Gaultier</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2005</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Cate Blanchett is powdery but steely like the movie stars of days past. And she does modern Old Hollywood better than anyone. </p>
Getty

Who: Cate Blanchett

What: Jean Paul Gaultier

When: 2005

Why: Cate Blanchett is powdery but steely like the movie stars of days past. And she does modern Old Hollywood better than anyone.

8 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Keira Knightley</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Valentino</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2006</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Clean, tassel-y, Valentino—what's not to love?</p>
Getty

Who: Keira Knightley

What: Valentino

When: 2006

Why: Clean, tassel-y, Valentino—what's not to love?

9 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Scarlett Johansson</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Valentino</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2006</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>This is THE archetypical Scarlett Johansson look.</p>
Getty

Who: Scarlett Johansson

What: Valentino

When: 2006

Why: This is THE archetypical Scarlett Johansson va-va-voom look.

10 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Reese Witherspoon</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Nina Ricci</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2007</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Before the revenge body, there was the revenge red-carpet appearance™. What better way to get back at an ex than having Olivier Theyskens make you a dress the world ooooh-ed over? Nothing, really.</p>
Getty

Who: Reese Witherspoon

What: Nina Ricci

When: 2007

Why: Before the revenge body, there was the revenge red-carpet appearance™. What better way to get back at an ex than having Olivier Theyskens make you a dress the world ooooh-ed over? Nothing, really.

11 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Sienna Miller</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Marchesa</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2007</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Witness the simultaneous births of Marchesa as a red-carpet staple and the milkmaid braid.</p>
Getty

Who: Sienna Miller

What: Marchesa

When: 2007

Why: Witness the simultaneous births of Marchesa as a red-carpet staple and the milkmaid braid.

12 of 31
Getty

Who: Cameron Diaz

What: Chanel

When: 2009

Why: Has there ever been anything like this candy pink satin gown whose draping is utter perfection?

13 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Anne Hathaway</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Armani Privé</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2011</p><p><strong>Why: </strong><em>Les Mis </em>was yet to come, but her styling here was already befitting that of an Oscar winner. It's also sparkly and backless. </p>
Getty

Who: Anne Hathaway

What: Armani Privé

When: 2011

Why: Les Mis was yet to come, but her styling here was already befitting that of an Oscar winner. It's also sparkly and backless.

14 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Angelina Jolie</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Atelier Versace</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2011</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>It's the, like, one time she's worn color.</p>
Getty

Who: Angelina Jolie

What: Atelier Versace

When: 2011

Why: It's the, like, one time she's worn color.

15 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>January Jones</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Versace</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2011</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Smoking, rifle-toting Betty or this? Pretty iconic (demi-iconic?) either way.</p>
Getty

Who: January Jones

What: Versace

When: 2011

Why: Smoking, rifle-toting Betty or this? Pretty iconic (demi-iconic?) either way.

16 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Tilda Swinton</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Jil Sander</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2011</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>You don't necessarily go to Tilda for everyday, throwaway fashion. You go to Tilda for her unique POV and her ability to wear flowy, shiny clothes. </p>
Getty

Who: Tilda Swinton

What: Jil Sander

When: 2011

Why: You don't necessarily go to Tilda for everyday, throwaway fashion. You go to Tilda for her unique POV and her ability to wear flowy, shiny clothes.

17 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Charlize Theron</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Dior Couture</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2012</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Queen. (She's got the diamond and platinum Cartier headband to prove it.) </p>
Getty

Who: Charlize Theron

What: Dior Couture

When: 2012

Why: Queen. (She's got the diamond and platinum Cartier headband to prove it.)

18 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Natalie Portman</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Lanvin</p><p><strong>When:</strong> 2012</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Natalie + Alber forever. Natalie + pink forever. </p>
Getty

Who: Natalie Portman

What: Lanvin

When: 2012

Why: Natalie + Alber forever. Natalie + pink forever.

19 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Thandie Newton</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Giles</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2013</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Long equals fancy, short equals casual, right? WRONG. Also, short, when it's sheer and sequined and styled well, is miles ahead of any satin mermaid gown. </p>
Getty

Who: Thandie Newton

What: Giles

When: 2013

Why: Long equals fancy, short equals casual, right? WRONG. Also, short, when it's sheer and sequined and styled well, is miles ahead of any satin mermaid gown.

20 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Lucy Liu</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Carolina Herrera</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2013</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>This might have been better with a shorter hem, but she's got more than enough presence to pull off a full-body tapestry. </p>
Getty

Who: Lucy Liu

What: Carolina Herrera

When: 2013

Why: This might have been better with a shorter hem, but she's got more than enough presence to pull off a full-body tapestry.

21 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Emma Watson</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Dior</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2014</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>At first, you're all like "What are you hiding under there, Hermione?" </p>
Getty

Who: Emma Watson

What: Dior

When: 2014

Why: At first, you're all like "What are you hiding under there, Hermione?"

22 of 31
<p>"Ah. Gotcha." </p>
Getty

"Ah. Gotcha."

23 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Lupita Nyong'o</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Ralph Lauren </p><p><strong>When: </strong>2014</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Do you remember where you were when Lupita wore this cape gown? I do.</p>
Getty

Who: Lupita Nyong'o

What: Ralph Lauren

When: 2014

Why: Do you remember where you were when Lupita wore this cape gown? I do.

24 of 31
<p><strong>Who: </strong>Emma Stone</p><p><strong>What: </strong>Lanvin</p><p><strong>When: </strong>2015</p><p><strong>Why: </strong>Any woman who defies the convention of skirts on the red carpet should be commended, especially when her pants also feature a swishy tail.</p>
Getty

Who: Emma Stone

What: Lanvin

When: 2015

Why: Any woman who defies the convention of skirts on the red carpet should be commended, especially when her pants also feature a swishy tail.

25 of 31
Getty

Who: Julianne Moore

What: Givenchy

When: 2015

Why: She somehow manages to make tinsel-y disco ball ombre look utterly chic.

26 of 31
Getty

Who: JLo

What: Giambattista Valli

When: 2016

Why: In which JLo wasn't even up for any noms and slayed in a high-slit canary yellow cape dress.

27 of 31
Getty

Who: Zendaya

What: Marchesa

When: 2016

Why: Tiered dresses can be hit-or-miss but Zendaya takes the cake (literally) with a subtle deep red take on the look.

28 of 31
Getty

Who: Rooney Mara

What: Alexander McQueen

When: 2016

Why: Even when she's completely toned down in a flesh-colored Alexander McQueen, Rooney Mara kills it with the details, from the tiny top knot to the deep red lip.

29 of 31
Getty

Who: Natalie Portman

What: Prada

When: 2017

Why: This lemon meringue color has been *big* at the Golden Globes (calling JLo and Reese), but in 2017 Portman went all-classic in a year where side-boob and low backs were the move. The long-sleeved floor-length gown was very much the picture of Jackie O.'s sophisticated style, whose role she's nominated for this year.

30 of 31
Getty

Who: Ruth Negga

What: Custom Louis Vuitton

When: 2017

Why: Loving's Ruth Negga looks like she's wearing liquid metallics, a brave move that pays off.

