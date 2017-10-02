10 Chic Accessories for Your iPhone Since It's Your Most Prized Possession Anyway

Courtesy, design by Sierra Piland
What's the true measure of a grownup? Having kids? Or having a phone that *isn't* about to die all the time? TBD, but here, we've rounded up 10 practical yet aesthetically pleasing iPhone accessories that make adulting just a little bit chicer. (P.S. Cute cases this way for the 8 and beyond, and this way for all others.)
1
The Cable Splitter, so You Can Finally Keep Listening to 'Melodrama' as You Charge
2
This Guy! (Who Doubles as a Charger)
5
The Case That Turns Your Phone Into a Polaroid
6
The Fisheye Lens Clip-On for Taking ~Artsy~ Photos
7
The Wide-Angle Lens for Taking ~Artsier~ Photos
9
The Slab of Marble That Makes Sure You Stay at >20 Percent
10
The Case That Keeps You from Breaking Your Face/Puts a Ring on It
