10 Chic Accessories for Your iPhone Since It's Your Most Prized Possession Anyway

Hotline bling.

Oct 2, 2017

What's the true measure of a grownup? Having kids? Or having a phone that *isn't* about to die all the time? TBD, but here, we've rounded up 10 practical yet aesthetically pleasing iPhone accessories that make adulting just a little bit chicer. (P.S. Cute cases this way for the 8 and beyond, and this way for all others.)

1 The Cable Splitter, so You Can Finally Keep Listening to 'Melodrama' as You Charge
Courtesy

Digital Supply USA, $20

BUY IT

2 This Guy! (Who Doubles as a Charger)
Courtesy

Modcloth, $20

BUY IT

3 The Well-Designed Dock
Courtesy

Carved, $94

BUY IT

4 The Undercover Charger
<p>$26, <a href="http://rstyle.me/n/bvk6n9bqb8f" target="_blank">urbanoutfitters.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Urban Outfitters, $26

BUY IT

5 The Case That Turns Your Phone Into a Polaroid
<p>$150, <a href="https://www.prynt.co/cart?p=1&src=home_buy_button" target="_blank">prynt.co</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Prynt, $150

BUY IT

6 The Fisheye Lens Clip-On for Taking ~Artsy~ Photos
<p>$15, <a href="http://rstyle.me/n/bvk6r5bqb8f" target="_blank">amazon.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

CamKix, $13

BUY IT

7 The Wide-Angle Lens for Taking ~Artsier~ Photos
<p>$18, <a href="http://rstyle.me/n/bvk6hmbqb8f" target="_blank">urbanoutfitters.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Urban Outfitters, $15

BUY IT

8 The Knot-ical Charger
<p>$30, <a href="http://www.nativeunion.com/key-cable/" target="_blank">nativeunion.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Native Union, $30

BUY IT

9 The Slab of Marble That Makes Sure You Stay at >20 Percent
<p>$24, <a href="http://rstyle.me/n/bvk6kdbqb8f" target="_blank">urbanoutfitters.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Urban Outfitters, $24

BUY IT

10 The Case That Keeps You from Breaking Your Face/Puts a Ring on It
<p>$13, <a href="http://rstyle.me/n/bvk6rmbqb8f" target="_blank">amazon.com</a>.</p>
Courtesy

Myriann, $13

BUY IT

