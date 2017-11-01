To Buy or Not to Buy: 10 Analyses of 2017's Top Trends

1 Go West

As we saw at the spring shows—on the runways and off them—cowboy boots are back in a big way, and not just because your feet have grown a bunch of sizes since you last wore them. And this time, they're pretty much as they've always been, except maybe a bit shinier and more expensive—and accompanied by more Western references, such as cow print and those button-downs with the contrast pockets.

Buy-ability index: 9/10, mostly because you've always missed the pair you had as a kid