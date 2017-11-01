Today's Top Stories
To Buy or Not to Buy: 10 Analyses of 2017's Top Trends

Because shopping doesn't have to be risky business.

Getty, design by Betsy Farrell
Nov 1, 2017

It sounds cool and adult-like, but why diversify your actual stock portfolio when you can diversify your *2017 wardrobe?* Ahead, we weigh in on the buy-ability of seven trends, just like those analysts who work for a certain "fake news" organization.

1 Go West
Getty

Shop similar: Durango, $119

BUY IT

As we saw at the spring shows—on the runways and off them—cowboy boots are back in a big way, and not just because your feet have grown a bunch of sizes since you last wore them. And this time, they're pretty much as they've always been, except maybe a bit shinier and more expensive—and accompanied by more Western references, such as cow print and those button-downs with the contrast pockets.

Buy-ability index: 9/10, mostly because you've always missed the pair you had as a kid

2 Gen-Z Yellow
Getty

Shop similar: Saloni, $595

BUY IT

From the same marketing department as millennial pink comes "Gen-Z Yellow," which is just yellow with spit-polish spin. But rebranding can do wonders for anything, pretty much, so expect GZY to rise up alongside Red, its friend who didn't go to business school.

Buy-ability index: 9/10 (It's a color, my guy)

3 Bike Shorts
SplashNews

Oh no yes, Kim is not the only one trying to make the fashion bike short happen—there have been other sightings of knee-length spandex reported.

Buy-ability index: 9/10 if you actually bike and need a new pair, 1/10 if you are marking "Other"

4 Mules

Never enough. SARI again! @mprojectstore @official_teh @aereworld

A post shared by LIUDMILA (@liudmilahq) on

Shop similar: Liudmila, $785

BUY IT

It won't feel wrong yet to keep wearing the woven or poppy suede ones you clomped around in all summer—as some of are right now on a fluke 60-degree day—but the new mules are more ostentatious than before, with fur trimming and brooches and their own personal tassel pulls. Yes, it can be a lot of look, but just like those Miu Miu chandelier slides get old, the right pair, even years from now, can hearken back to a specific, fabulous moment in time.

Buy-ability index: 7/10

5 Stripes
I mean, duh. But less duh, we're seeing new and creative variations on the most obvious print, from doublewide to ultra thin to super-sequined to amusingly Oasis-y, zipper and all. So don't buy a T-shirt; buy the special-est stripes you can afford.

Buy-ability index: 10/10 if the newness comes more from fabric or color, 9/10 if weird shape

6 Platforms

This shoe is the equivalent of three shots of espresso and one pump of hazelnut syrup. You're welcome!!!

A post shared by Man Repeller (@manrepeller) on

Practically nobody wears stilettos anymore, but that doesn't mean we can't get a height boost elsewhere. Enter the platform, now more sculptural and *extra* than ever. Be on the lookout for a rainbow heel.

Buy-ability index: 6/10 (would be higher if less memorable)

7 Pink
The Golden Globes settled it: Pink, as the chosen color of cool/strong/independent millennials everywhere, is here to stay. And while it has been on the rise for a while now, signs point to it becoming more of a movement than a fad. Plus nobody looks bad in it.

Buy-ability index: 9/10

Shop some primo pink buys here

8 Massive Shoulders and Arms
Big sleeves: still huge. Big shoulders: even huger. Like airbags or built-in pool floaties, outward-extending shirts say "Here I am, darkening the saloon doorway like John Wayne before a shootout."

Buy-ability index: 9/10 if you're trendy, 6.5/10 if you weren't into the Rachel Comey jeans, 11/10 if you're a nasty woman

9 Creative Shirting
Shop similar: Monse, $1,490

BUY IT

Button-downs on acid. No more Mr. Finance Guy.

Buy-ability index: 9/10, but lower than that if you're keen to DIY

10 Ruffle-mania!
Thanks to your boy Alessandro Michele, fluttery strips of fabric stiff will soon overtake the world, and not just as a decoration for your striped shirt. Stiff or, um, flaccid? Up to you.

Buy-ability index: 8/10 for the highly recognizable H&M top kind, 5/10 for the wedding-cake kind

