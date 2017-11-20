The Nakedest Outfits of the Year, Because 2017 Was Wild

Try not to blush.
Sartorial shock tactics are still going strong, even in this year of "I've Become Desensitized to Every Fresh Horror My News Alerts Bring." Here, every bold look that would bring a blush to even the most over-it girl's cheek.
When: November 19, 2017
Where: The 2017 American Music Awards
What: A plunging v-neck with a high slit
When: November 19, 2017
Where: The 2017 American Music Awards
What: A sheer black dress
When: November 19, 2017
Where: The 2017 American Music Awards
What: A sheer sparkling strapless dress
When: November 19, 2017
Where: The 2017 American Music Awards
What: A black strapless lace gown
When: September 18, 2017
Where: The premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle
What: A sheer Zac Posen gown. Business in the front, party in the back.
When: August 27, 2017
Where: 2017 Video Music Awards
What: A metallic jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck
When: August 27, 2017
Where: 2017 Video Music Awards
What: A sheer, gold lace gown showing major cleavage
When: April 27, 2017
Where: Billboard Latin Music Awards
What: A Julien Macdonald gown full of cut-outs
When: March 6, 2017
Where: The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards
What: A Versace belt as a top
When: March 4, 2017
Where: Front row at Haider Ackermann Fall 2017
What: A Lil' Kim-like top and pastie
When: February 26, 2017
Where: The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
What: Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown that's part swimsuit, part not even there
When: February 26, 2017
Where: The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
What: A sheer, plunging Elie Saab gown
When: February 20, 2017
Where: Burberry and Love Magazine's London Fashion Week party
What: A cutout dress by Manish Arora and a House of CB coat
When: February 12, 2017
Where: The 2017 Grammys
What: A barely there Alex Ulichny jacket and shorts
When: February 12, 2017
Where: The 2017 Grammys
What: A Christian Wijnants "suit"
When: January 23, 2017
Where: Dior's Bal Masqué
What: A Dior bustier dress with an unlined bodice
When: January 21, 2017
Where: Paris
What: A Sonia Rykiel jacket over a sheer bodysuit with star-shaped pasties (for modesty, you know)
When: January 16, 2017
Where: The New York premiere of Ocean's Eight
What: A completely sheer Givenchy couture dress and fur