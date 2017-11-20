Today's Top Stories
The Nakedest Outfits of the Year, Because 2017 Was Wild

Try not to blush.

Nov 20, 2017

Sartorial shock tactics are still going strong, even in this year of "I've Become Desensitized to Every Fresh Horror My News Alerts Bring." Here, every bold look that would bring a blush to even the most over-it girl's cheek.

1 of 18
Getty
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

When: November 19, 2017

Where: The 2017 American Music Awards

What: A plunging v-neck with a high slit

2 of 18
Getty
Kehlani

When: November 19, 2017

Where: The 2017 American Music Awards

What: A sheer black dress

3 of 18
Getty
Bebe Rexha

When: November 19, 2017

Where: The 2017 American Music Awards

What: A sheer sparkling strapless dress

4 of 18
Getty
Demi Lovato

When: November 19, 2017

Where: The 2017 American Music Awards

What: A black strapless lace gown

5 of 18
Getty
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

When: September 18, 2017

Where: The premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle

What: A sheer Zac Posen gown. Business in the front, party in the back.

6 of 18
Getty
Hailey Baldwin

When: August 27, 2017

Where: 2017 Video Music Awards

What: A metallic jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck

7 of 18
Getty
Heidi Klum

When: August 27, 2017

Where: 2017 Video Music Awards

What: A sheer, gold lace gown showing major cleavage

8 of 18
Getty
Jennifer Lopez

When: April 27, 2017

Where: Billboard Latin Music Awards

What: A Julien Macdonald gown full of cut-outs

9 of 18
INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 05: Singer Halsey attends the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
Halsey

When: March 6, 2017

Where: The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

What: A Versace belt as a top

10 of 18
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Nicki Minaj attends the Haider Ackermann show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj

When: March 4, 2017

Where: Front row at Haider Ackermann Fall 2017

What: A Lil' Kim-like top and pastie

11 of 18
Gabrielle Union

When: February 26, 2017

Where: The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

What: Jean Paul Gaultier couture gown that's part swimsuit, part not even there

12 of 18
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actor Lily Collins attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Lily Collins

When: February 26, 2017

Where: The 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

What: A sheer, plunging Elie Saab gown

13 of 18
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Justine Skye at the LOVE and Burberry London Fashion Week Party at Annabel's celebrating Katie Grand and Kendall Jenner's #LOVEME17 on February 20, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LOVE Magazine)
Justine Skye

When: February 20, 2017

Where: Burberry and Love Magazine's London Fashion Week party

What: A cutout dress by Manish Arora and a House of CB coat

14 of 18
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga

When: February 12, 2017

Where: The 2017 Grammys

What: A barely there Alex Ulichny jacket and shorts

15 of 18
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Halsey arrives at the 59th GRAMMY Awards on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Halsey

When: February 12, 2017

Where: The 2017 Grammys

What: A Christian Wijnants "suit"

16 of 18
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Bella Hadid attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 Bal Masque as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Dior)
Bella Hadid

When: January 23, 2017

Where: Dior's Bal Masqué

What: A Dior bustier dress with an unlined bodice

17 of 18
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Kendall Jenner is seen on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)
Kendall Jenner

When: January 21, 2017

Where: Paris

What: A Sonia Rykiel jacket over a sheer bodysuit with star-shaped pasties (for modesty, you know)

18 of 18
NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Kim Kardashian seen leaving her hotel enrought to the Set of 'Oceans 8' filming a Met Gala Scene at the 'The Met' on January 16, 2017 in New York, New York. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian

When: January 16, 2017

Where: The New York premiere of Ocean's Eight

What: A completely sheer Givenchy couture dress and fur

