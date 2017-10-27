Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Required Listening: The 20 Best Love Songs of 2017
3
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
4
How These 2 Women Finally Exposed Harvey Weinstein
5
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies

15 '80s Halloween Costumes a Bit More Creative Than "Aerobics Instructor"

Dress-up ideas from a weird period in pop culture—even if you weren't alive for it.

Oct 27, 2017

Chucking on a strong-shoulder blazer and scrunchie-ing a droopy side pony does not a (good) '80s Halloween costume make. Here, 15 superior ideas mined from this rich, kind of strange time in film, TV, and poufy fabrics.

1 of 15
<p>Because you want to own a fluffy red dress. And a red veil. And, oooh, red eyeshadow like Soko. </p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">BUY IT:</strong> Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush, $21; <a href="http://www.sephora.com/artist-shadow-eyeshadow-and-powder-blush-P387670" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">sephora.com</a>.</p>
Lydia from 'Beetlejuice'

Because you want to own a fluffy red dress. And a red veil. And, oooh, red eyeshadow like Soko.

BUY IT: Make Up For Ever Artist Shadow Eyeshadow and Powder Blush, $21; sephora.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 15
<p>Peak '80s -tinged exhibitionism for those who document their gains on Instagram and would like to do it IRL too.&nbsp;</p>
These Dudes from 'Staying Alive'

Peak '80s -tinged exhibitionism for those who document their gains on Instagram and would like to do it IRL too.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 15
<p>You might need to rope somebody into putting on a tux to really drive the point home without a mermaid tail, but with a T-shirt and some overnight braids—and no pants, the best part—you can go home early and hop straight into bed.&nbsp;</p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">BUY IT:</strong> Souvenir T-Shirt, $23; <a href="https://lapatee.com/products/i-love-new-york-souvenir-tee-shirt-empire-statue-of-liberty" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">lapatee.com</a>.</p>
Madison from 'Splash'

You might need to rope somebody into putting on a tux to really drive the point home without a mermaid tail, but with a T-shirt and some overnight braids—and no pants, the best part—you can go home early and hop straight into bed.

BUY IT: Souvenir T-Shirt, $23; lapatee.com.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 15
<p>Classic. Great group idea. Bring mallets. </p>
Any and/or All of the Heathers

Classic. Great group idea. Bring mallets.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 15
<p>Another pants-less option, though the welding one would make you even more of a legend.&nbsp;</p>
Alex Owens from 'Flashdance'

Another pants-less option, though the welding one would make you even more of a legend.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 15
<p>Okay, but look at the old-time-y board, and think about how easy that would be to DIY. Extra points if they flip around. Extra extra points if you get a friend to just *be* the board.&nbsp;</p>
Vanna White

Okay, but look at the old-time-y board, and think about how easy that would be to DIY. Extra points if they flip around. Extra extra points if you get a friend to just *be* the board.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 15
<p>The hardest part: sourcing a boombox. </p>
Lloyd Dobler from 'Say Anything'

The hardest part: sourcing a boombox.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 15
<p>Someone please do this. </p>
Thundercats

Someone please do this.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 15
This Weird Bananarama Video

I call dibs on this one (which you must honor because I proposed it), but next year, you and two friends could wear quasi-mechanics' outfits while traipsing around New York "fixing cars." Next year, tho.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 15
<p>1) Glam. 2) Can wear regular-ish clothes. 3) Prime opportunity for wigs. </p>
Jem

1) Glam. 2) Can wear regular-ish clothes. 3) Prime opportunity for wigs.

Everett
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 15
<p>If this is a strictly '80s-themed party, the possibility of being asked to participate in a Madonna group photo is too damn high. Choose Cyndi instead (which, yeah, is similar but different, a distinction you can point out to the less-clever attendees).&nbsp;</p>
Cyndi Lauper

If this is a strictly '80s-themed party, the possibility of being asked to participate in a Madonna group photo is too damn high. Choose Cyndi instead (which, yeah, is similar but different, a distinction you can point out to the less-clever attendees).

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 15
<p>The truly extra among us will go for her other costume in this film, which is underwear that looks like it was fashioned from a pair of sails. Go for it if you can avoid arrest, we say.&nbsp;</p>
Brooke Shields in 'Blue Lagoon'

The truly extra among us will go for her other costume in this film, which is underwear that looks like it was fashioned from a pair of sails. Go for it if you can avoid arrest, we say.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 15
<p>No, I'M ALEXIS.</p>
The Ladies of 'Dynasty'

No, I'M ALEXIS.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 15
<p>Lots of planning, but so worth it for the photos and satisfaction you'll get from tracking down each element. Do not attempt, however, if you're not going to be extra (diligent) about it. </p>
Cher

Lots of planning, but so worth it for the photos and satisfaction you'll get from tracking down each element. Do not attempt, however, if you're not going to be extra (diligent) about it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 15
<p>On the other hand, if you get the text invite at 9:43 and have to head out by 10:02 p.m., throw on your fun-colored suit, a novelty <a href="http://sprzny.uniqlo.com/products/haring/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">T-shirt from Uniqlo's artist series</a>, and the <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/a22184/instagrams-favorite-accessory/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">wire aviators</a> you bought because the&nbsp;digital influencers compelled you.</p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">BUY IT:</strong> Uniqlo SPRZ NY T-Shirt, $10; <a href="https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/women-sprz-ny-short-sleeve-graphic-t-shirt-keith-haring-189707.html?dwvar_189707_color=COL09&amp;cgid=women-sprz-ny-keith-haring#start=3&amp;cgid=women-sprz-ny-keith-haring" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">uniqlo.com</a>.</p>
Keith Haring

On the other hand, if you get the text invite at 9:43 and have to head out by 10:02 p.m., throw on your fun-colored suit, a novelty T-shirt from Uniqlo's artist series, and the wire aviators you bought because the digital influencers compelled you.

BUY IT: Uniqlo SPRZ NY T-Shirt, $10; uniqlo.com.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Rihanna Just Wore a Revealing Cut-Out Jumpsuit With an Oversized Silk Jacket
Rihanna
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Party Dresses Under $100
You Should Own These Wardrobe Essentials
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Funny Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Get an LOL
The Best Kind of Shopping Is Hungover Shopping
Kim Kardashian Forgot to Wear Pants at Disneyland
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Weirdest Shoes
13 White Elephant Gifts You’ll Want to Steal
Kaia, Gigi, and Bella Are Up for Model of The Year
These Naked "Jeans" Just Hit the Runway in Tokyo
Bella Hadid's Best Looks