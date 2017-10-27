15 '80s Halloween Costumes a Bit More Creative Than "Aerobics Instructor"

Dress-up ideas from a weird period in pop culture—even if you weren't alive for it.
Chucking on a strong-shoulder blazer and scrunchie-ing a droopy side pony does not a (good) '80s Halloween costume make. Here, 15 superior ideas mined from this rich, kind of strange time in film, TV, and poufy fabrics.
Because you want to own a fluffy red dress. And a red veil. And, oooh, red eyeshadow like Soko.
Peak '80s -tinged exhibitionism for those who document their gains on Instagram and would like to do it IRL too.
You might need to rope somebody into putting on a tux to really drive the point home without a mermaid tail, but with a T-shirt and some overnight braids—and no pants, the best part—you can go home early and hop straight into bed.
Classic. Great group idea. Bring mallets.
Another pants-less option, though the welding one would make you even more of a legend.
Okay, but look at the old-time-y board, and think about how easy that would be to DIY. Extra points if they flip around. Extra extra points if you get a friend to just *be* the board.
The hardest part: sourcing a boombox.
Someone please do this.
1) Glam. 2) Can wear regular-ish clothes. 3) Prime opportunity for wigs.
If this is a strictly '80s-themed party, the possibility of being asked to participate in a Madonna group photo is too damn high. Choose Cyndi instead (which, yeah, is similar but different, a distinction you can point out to the less-clever attendees).
The truly extra among us will go for her other costume in this film, which is underwear that looks like it was fashioned from a pair of sails. Go for it if you can avoid arrest, we say.
No, I'M ALEXIS.
Lots of planning, but so worth it for the photos and satisfaction you'll get from tracking down each element. Do not attempt, however, if you're not going to be extra (diligent) about it.
On the other hand, if you get the text invite at 9:43 and have to head out by 10:02 p.m., throw on your fun-colored suit, a novelty T-shirt from Uniqlo's artist series, and the wire aviators you bought because the digital influencers compelled you.
