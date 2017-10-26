Today's Top Stories
1
Review: 'Stranger Things 2' Is Brilliant(ish)
2
Required Listening: The 20 Best Love Songs of 2017
3
Op-Ed: Why Does the GOP Hate Birth Control?
4
How These 2 Women Finally Exposed Harvey Weinstein
5
50 Halloween Costume Ideas from TV Shows & Movies

10 Funny Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Get a Laugh

"LMAO" —everybody when you walk into the party.

Getty
Oct 26, 2017

The cleverer one tries to be, the sharper the knife's edge one walks when choosing a Halloween costume. Do you go for the more obscure reference and have people go "Huh?" Or do you do the crowdpleaser but risk being one of seven Snapchat hot dogs? (I don't care, I'm still doing it.) Here, 10 pop-culturally savvy ideas that walk the line.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
1 The Aforementioned Snapchat Hot Dog

amazing

A post shared by 7.1.15 (@mosquitohateblog) on

You will need: A hot dog costume (duh), green headphones, a beatific smile, and a meme-making mindset

Other notes: There will be others, so it might be best to do as our friend here did and pile on the references and mix your metaphors to up the uniqueness.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 Kendall Jenner's Disastrous Pepsi Ad
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong> <span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space">A denim-on-denim look, dark sunglasses, a can of Pepsi, the belief&nbsp;that a fizzy sugar water is the key to world peace</span> (can be faux—only to get into character)&nbsp;</p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:&nbsp;</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space">For a variation, recruit a friend to act as the paramilitary/policeman dude. You could also invite a third individual to be Cello Man.&nbsp;</span><br></p>

You will need: A denim-on-denim look, dark sunglasses, a can of Pepsi, the belief that a fizzy sugar water is the key to world peace (can be faux—only to get into character)

Other notes: For a variation, recruit a friend to act as the paramilitary/policeman dude. You could also invite a third individual to be Cello Man.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 The BBC Interview That Made Marion Kelly an Icon
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Re: the outfit,&nbsp;<a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/g4536/outfits-inspired-by-kids/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">we gotchu</a>.</span> Maybe a dad component, perhaps wearing boxers or other inappropriate pants out of the&nbsp;Skype frame. Also, toddler swagger.&nbsp;</p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> You have to do the walk wherever you go. The more punch you have, the easier it'll be.&nbsp;</span><br></p>

You will need: Re: the outfit, we gotchu. Maybe a dad component, perhaps wearing boxers or other inappropriate pants out of the Skype frame. Also, toddler swagger.

Other notes: You have to do the walk wherever you go. The more punch you have, the easier it'll be.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 Shouting Meryl
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Black dress, reading glasses, knowledge of various song lyrics and refrains</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Keeping your hands cupped around your mouth the whole night might be tough, so stay close to the bar so you can prop your elbows on it.&nbsp;</span><br></span></p>

You will need: Black dress, reading glasses, knowledge of various song lyrics and refrains

Other notes: Keeping your hands cupped around your mouth the whole night might be tough, so stay close to the bar so you can prop your elbows on it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 Beyoncé's Pregnancy Shoot
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Conviction that most others have gotten the urge to recreate this out of their systems, some way to affix a flower wall to your person (backpack straps, maybe?)</span>, a few yards of green netting</p><p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Two friends with lesser planning skills could go as <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/a28023/beyonce-twins-names/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">Rumi and Sir</a>, in baby-drag or simply in T-shirts with iron-on lettering.&nbsp;</span><br></p>

You will need: Conviction that most others have gotten the urge to recreate this out of their systems, some way to affix a flower wall to your person (backpack straps, maybe?), a few yards of green netting

Other notes: Two friends with lesser planning skills could go as Rumi and Sir, in baby-drag or simply in T-shirts with iron-on lettering.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 Miserable Pope Francis (and Company)
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Robes, RBF but not really because <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/celebrity/a27348/trump-pope-francis-meme/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">this is a special glower</a></span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> You could enlist a pair of pals to dress in their complicit-Sicilian-widow finest</span></p>

You will need: Robes, RBF but not really because this is a special glower

Other notes: You could enlist a pair of pals to dress in their complicit-Sicilian-widow finest

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 Lounging Diddy
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Black tie. Confidence. Steps.&nbsp;</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Confidence.&nbsp;</span><br></span></p>

You will need: Black tie. Confidence. Steps.

Other notes: Confidence.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 Katy Perry's Margiela Met Gala Look
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> All the red tulle your local crafts store carries, safety pins and/or duct tape</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Consider <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/fashion/news/a14626/red-carpet-fluffers/" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">bringing a fluffer</a>.&nbsp;</span><br></span></p>

You will need: All the red tulle your local crafts store carries, safety pins and/or duct tape

Other notes: Consider bringing a fluffer.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 This Completely Un-Nefarious-Looking Meeting of World Leaders
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> Men in suits, glowing orb onto which the Eye of Sauron could be taped</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"><strong data-redactor-tag="strong">Other notes:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> If you are&nbsp;taking the role of Trump, periodically close your eyes and wish for bigger hands.&nbsp;</span><br></span></p>

You will need: Men in suits, glowing orb onto which the Eye of Sauron could be taped

Other notes: If you are taking the role of Trump, periodically close your eyes and wish for bigger hands.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 Kellyanne's Cards
<p><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">You will need:</strong><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"> A shift dress, the smokiest eye, blonde, rhymes. <a href="http://www.marieclaire.com/politics/a28211/kellyanne-conway-flashcard-meme/?src=socialflowFB" target="_blank" data-tracking-id="recirc-text-link">More flashcard text ideas here</a>.</span></p><p><span class="redactor-invisible-space" data-verified="redactor" data-redactor-tag="span" data-redactor-class="redactor-invisible-space"></span><strong data-redactor-tag="strong" data-verified="redactor">Other notes: </strong>Pivoting on topics not included.&nbsp;</p>

You will need: A shift dress, the smokiest eye, blonde, rhymes. More flashcard text ideas here.

Other notes: Pivoting on topics not included.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The Best Kind of Shopping Is Hungover Shopping
Kim Kardashian Forgot to Wear Pants at Disneyland
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Weirdest Shoes
Kaia, Gigi, and Bella Are Up for Model of The Year
These Naked "Jeans" Just Hit the Runway in Tokyo
Rihanna
Rihanna Breaks Every Rule
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Beyoncé Just Bared Her Midriff in an Ivy Park Crop
Stalvey is the new 'It' designer bag label to know
The Scariest Runway Looks Ever