17 Christmas Outfits That Are Festive but Not Corny

Put the ugly sweater down...the incinerator.

Nov 21, 2017

Unless your name is George or Charlotte with a noble title in front of it, leave the lace collars and reindeer appliqués to the experts. That's not to say you can't still have a jolly good Yuletide outfit, though—ahead, see 17 on-theme-but-not-*so*-on-theme ideas. Theme-adjacent—that's it.

1 of 17
Getty
So You Wanna Wear a T-Shirt Without Incurring Side-Eye

Shop similar: H&M, $50

BUY IT

At least not from any of your starchier relatives for not respecting the rules of Dressing for Dinner. (Just wait until Racist Uncle Roy sees that the slogan across your disrespectful chest is "Black Lives Matter.") To delay the big reveal—even if it's just an innocuous graphic—take a cue from Chiara here, and cover up with a blazer, a calf-length skirt, and heels.

2 of 17
Getty
So You Wanna Keep Your Jeans On

If you really do feel strongly about this, you have our permission to pull this picture of Natasha Poly up on your phone and be like, "See, Susan? And this was at a super-fancy society event too." Then let your own long top and denim do the rest of the talking.

3 of 17
Getty
So You Got Invited to a Black-Tie Thingy

Hanes x Karla, $30

BUY IT

But you don't want to make it so much of a thing, you know? A favorite of fashion editorials and fictional sex columnists, a chic way to take down a big-deal skirt is to pair it with the most utilitarian of objects: the T-shirt.

4 of 17
Getty
So You Wanna Keep Your Sweater On

Shop similar: ASOS, $95

BUY IT

For a lower-key gathering (or when you just can't be bothered to expose your arms to the frigid air for the five seconds it takes to put on a different top), roll off the couch, pull a sparkly skirt on over your sweats, remove sweats, then go. Then come right back as soon as humanly possible.

5 of 17
So You Wanna Wear Red

But you also want to stay far away from channeling Molly from Sherlock rubbing on some desperate lipstick or a random old dude sliding down your chimney under cover of night to leave you packages. One way to do this is to steer toward more muted shades of the It color, thinking cranberry over those ones that come with the holly. (Holly berries? Holly berries.)
Getty
So You Wanna Wear Red

But you also want to stay far away from channeling Molly from Sherlock rubbing on some desperation lipstick or a random old dude sliding down your chimney under cover of night to leave you packages. One way to do this is to steer toward more muted shades of the It color, thinking cranberry over those ones that come with the holly. (Holly berries? Holly berries.)

6 of 17
Getty
So You *Don't* Wanna Wear Red

Or steer clear of red entirely in favor of jewel tones (expected, but nice) or pastels (less expected, but can totally work in an ice-princess way). Just make sure to keep your fabrics seasonal, as in velvet over linen.

7 of 17
So You Don't Wanna Wear a Boring LBD

Give it up for Dame Helen Mirren, reminding us here that it is also the season of plenty, which means it is also the season of being extra. Fur? MORE, if faux. Blue tones? YES. Texture? ALL OF THEM. And makeup and earrings and trimmings to the max.
Getty
So You Don't Wanna Wear a Boring LBD

Give it up for Dame Helen Mirren, reminding us here that it is also the season of plenty, which means it is also the season of being extra. Fur? MORE, if faux. Blue tones? YES. Texture? ALL OF THEM. And makeup and earrings and trimmings to the max.

8 of 17
So You Wanna Wear Separates

The sweater and skirt combo is severely underrated outside of the workplace. Dunno why though, because in coordinating-but-not-matchy pairings, it allows for more creative freedom than a dress. Plus feeling like Miuccia Prada as you put plaid against floral can't be beat.
Getty
So You Wanna Wear Separates

The sweater and skirt combo is severely underrated outside of the workplace. Dunno why though, because in coordinating-but-not-matchy pairings, it allows for more creative freedom than a dress. Plus feeling like Miuccia Prada as you put plaid against floral can't be beat.

9 of 17
<p>If you can find a red leather boilersuit, grab it and never let it go. </p>
Getty
So You Wanna Be Santa but Cool and Without the Cookie Problem

If you can find a red leather boilersuit, grab it and never let it go.

10 of 17
So You Wanna Wear a Beret

How to Wear the Same Red Plaid Dress Your Elementary School Teacher Had but Like a French Girl.
Getty
So You Wanna Wear a Beret

Shop similar: Brixton, $48

BUY IT

How to Wear the Same Red Plaid Dress Your Elementary School Teacher Had but Like a French Girl.

11 of 17
So You Don't Wanna Start Something with a Salty Aunt

And now, Sienna Miller modeling an excellent "casual hang with the S.O.'s parents in a setting with an undetermined number of judgmental individuals present" outfit. WHADDAYA HAVE TO SAY TO THAT, HATERS.

Chloé, $780

BUY IT
Getty
So You Don't Wanna Start Something with a Salty Aunt

Chloé, $780

BUY IT

And now, Sienna Miller modeling an excellent "casual hang with the S.O.'s parents in a setting with an undetermined number of judgmental individuals present" outfit. WHADDAYA HAVE TO SAY TO THAT, HATERS.

12 of 17
So You Wanna Have a Mariah Carey Christmas

On the other end of things, if you are not enjoying the company of your elders, you might try this slinky dress and major outerwear moment. Remember, pals: A good coat in the winter is half the battle, especially if you frequent places not nice enough to have cloakroom attendants.
Getty
So You Wanna Have a Mariah Carey Christmas

On the other end of things, if you are not enjoying the company of your elders, you might try this slinky dress and major outerwear moment. Remember, pals: A good coat in the winter is half the battle, especially if you frequent places not nice enough to have cloakroom attendants.

13 of 17
So You Wanna New Coat

Opening Ceremony, $118

BUY IT

Ya know?
Getty
So You Wanna New Coat

Opening Ceremony, $118

BUY IT

Ya know?

14 of 17
So You Wanna Know What Concealer's For

Don't forget the other color of this time of year, which might be easier to wear—unless you've got the type of olive skin that goes slightly green in the less sunny months. Then you just color-correct, because Keke's velvet dress is worth the trouble.
Getty
So You Wanna Know What Concealer's For

Don't forget the other color of this time of year, which might be easier to wear—unless you've got the type of olive skin that goes slightly green in the less sunny months. Then you just color-correct, because Keke's velvet dress is worth the trouble.

15 of 17
So You Wanna Be Able to Fall Asleep at the Drop of a Hat

Up next: A tale of two suits, beginning with Bella Hadid in a trackie you could wear the morning of the big day itself, then to the movies when your family feels like spending more time together but in silence.
Getty
So You Wanna Be Able to Fall Asleep at the Drop of a Hat

Up next: A tale of two suits, beginning with Bella Hadid in a trackie you could wear the morning of the big day itself, then to the movies when your family feels like spending more time together but in silence.

16 of 17
So You Wanna Wear Pants

[DJ Khaled voice]: And another one! Great dress alternative for parties and other gatherings that are meant to be festive but are actually just opportunities to eat as many pigs-in-a-blanket as humanly possible.
Getty
So You Wanna Wear Pants

[DJ Khaled voice]: And another one! Great dress alternative for parties and other gatherings that are meant to be festive but are actually just opportunities to eat as many pigs-in-a-blanket as humanly possible.

17 of 17
So You Wanna Go to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, Because People Still Do Those

Coach, $695

BUY IT

Okay, but if you insist on doing an ugly Christmas sweater, at least put some work into it.
Getty
So You Wanna Go to an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, Because People Still Do Those

Coach, $695

BUY IT

Okay, but if you insist on doing an ugly Christmas sweater, at least put some work into it.

