15 Work Outfits That Say "I May Be a Corporate Drone, but I Still Have a Little Personality"

Or "my soul hasn't completely left my body yet."

Sep 25, 2017

News flash: We live in a capitalist society, so if you want money to be able to buy the things you need to survive, you gotta suck it up—at least until you have accumulated enough or die. Then you can move to a tropical island to scoop ice cream. (But not if you're dead.) Ahead, 15 work outfits to ease the pain of alienation before the sweet release of retirement does it for you.

Listen—nothing makes you feel more ready to get down to business than a knitted vest. With a collared shirt underneath (or another sweater) and smart trousers, you'll feel like a whole new person who knows about dividends. Even if you work in the flower-arranging industry.
Ooh, a Sweater Vest

Listen—nothing makes you feel more ready to get down to business than a knitted vest. With a collared shirt underneath (or another sweater) and smart trousers, you'll feel like a whole new person who knows about dividends. Even if you work in the flower-arranging industry.

This is for more of an entrance-making scenario, but in a red patent slicker (preferably Prada), you don't even have to toss it onto someone's desk for everybody to go "gird your loins." And given that air-conditioning is sexist, it wouldn't be so weird if you kept it on.

Shop similar: Topshop, $170

BUY IT: topshop.com.
A Shiny Coat

This is for more of an entrance-making scenario, but in a red patent slicker (preferably Prada), you don't even have to toss it onto someone's desk for everybody to go "gird your loins." And given that air-conditioning is sexist, it wouldn't be so weird if you kept it on.

Shop similar: Topshop, $170

BUY IT: topshop.com.

Ideas in blazer alternatives, brought to you by Fendi. Because the rest of the outfit is so straightforward, an undone short-sleeve shirt—in not too casual a fabric—works.
An Open Button-Down, Like You're a Backstreet Boy or Something

Ideas in blazer alternatives, brought to you by Fendi. Because the rest of the outfit is so straightforward, an undone short-sleeve shirt—in not too casual a fabric—works. 

It's got a collar and sleeves and enough room in the skirt for one kid to stand on another's shoulders in a comedic ploy to infiltrate an adult environment.
A Floor-Length Dress

It's got a collar and sleeves and enough room in the skirt for one kid to stand on another's shoulders in a comedic ploy to infiltrate an adult environment.

Axe the feathered bangs, keep the knee-length skirt, blazer, and 50 percent of the jewelry.
The Working Girl

Axe the feathered bangs, keep the knee-length skirt, blazer, and 50 percent of the jewelry. 

In their basic evolutions, a white shirt and black skirt would be fine, if a bit snoozy. But with sleeve ties and a wrap treatment, as seen here at Regina Pyo, it's a real outfit. 

Shop similar: Regina Pyo, $450

BUY IT: net-a-porter.com.
A White Shirt

In their basic evolutions, a white shirt and black skirt would be fine, if a bit snoozy. But with sleeve ties and a wrap treatment, as seen here at Regina Pyo, it's a real outfit. 

Shop similar: Regina Pyo, $450

BUY IT: net-a-porter.com.

No way! But with a gingham shirt underneath and a little flare to the pant, this ain't your average stockbroker's Wednesday look.
A Suit

No way! But with a gingham shirt underneath and a little flare to the pant, this ain't your average stockbroker's Wednesday look.

And so you can distance yourself even more from Finance Bro Chad with His Own Analyst, choose roomy co-ords in lilac, layered with something silky and breezy.
A Different Suit (?)

And so you can distance yourself even more from Finance Bro Chad with His Own Analyst, choose roomy co-ords in lilac, layered with something silky and breezy. 

Or a different print on another print (in Ralph Lauren's garage).
A Checkered Suit

Or a different print on another print (in Ralph Lauren's garage). 

Kirsten's is Rodarte, but sleepwear-influenced co-ords are all over the high-street shops these days. With a heel and more done hair, no one will know if you actually are wearing PJs.

Shop similar: & Other Stories, $95 

BUY IT: stories.com.
A Pajama Suit!

Kirsten's is Rodarte, but sleepwear-influenced co-ords are all over the high-street shops these days. With a heel and more done hair, no one will know if you actually are wearing PJs.

Shop similar: & Other Stories, $95 

BUY IT: stories.com.

Don't just think of pencils—consider the trumpet skirt or flutes or timpanis.
A Different Skirt

Don't just think of pencils—consider the trumpet skirt or flutes or timpanis

Designed by the lady in the previous slide, here, we've got a pretty standard work outfit—but in unexpected shades of watermelon and Pepto.
More Pink

Designed by the lady in the previous slide, here, we've got a pretty standard work outfit—but in unexpected shades of watermelon and Pepto.

Maybe Doug in Accounts won't get it, but what do we care?
A Really Cool Suit

Maybe Doug in Accounts won't get it, but what do we care? 

Great for in-between weather or when you don't want to do that scrunchy thing with your tights to get your foot in.
A Dress Over Pants

Great for in-between weather or when you don't want to do that scrunchy thing with your tights to get your foot in. 

The Row! Highly appreciative of this robe suit, even if you'd probably keep rolling over it with your chair.
The Coolest Suit of All

The Row! Highly appreciative of this robe suit, even if you'd probably keep rolling over it with your chair.

