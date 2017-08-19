Breaking News!

Four minutes. Nine looks.

Miley Cyrus "Younger Now" music video
Some celebrities use press tours as a chance to take on the 10-outfits-in-one-day challenge. But Miley Cyrus basically did the same thing in one four-minute music video. Last night Cyrus released her "Younger Now" single and video, along with the official tracklist for her upcoming album.

Pre Order my new album #YoungerNow ! Link in bio!!! @AppleMusic @AmazonMusic. @Spotify @GooglePlayMusic

The video itself is a sumptuous homage to Elvis Presley and the 1950s. So much happens: Cyrus rides a parade float with kids! Goes to a carnival with seniors! Hangs with a young Miley puppet! And does the most visually pleasing dance routine in a poodle skirt:

The entire thing is one big ole retro fashion show, with nine very different looks.

There's nightgown Miley:

Red ruffle dress parade Miley:

Brown button-up puppeteer Miley:

Red Elvis outfit Miley:

Rainbow Greaser Miley:

Blue sequined Elvis outfit Miley:

Carnival Miley:

Free-falling blue jumpsuit Miley:

And poodle skirt Miley:

If you look at it lyrically,"Younger Now" is Cyrus's way of saying she has no regrets, and that change is inevitable. "Even though it's not who I am/I'm not afraid of who I used to be," she sings, before launching into the song's chorus, "No one stays the same (oh, oh)/You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)/Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)/I feel so much younger now."

From: ELLE
