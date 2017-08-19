Miley Cyrus's "Younger Now" Music Video Is a Stunning 1950s Fashion Show
Four minutes. Nine looks.
Some celebrities use press tours as a chance to take on the 10-outfits-in-one-day challenge. But Miley Cyrus basically did the same thing in one four-minute music video. Last night Cyrus released her "Younger Now" single and video, along with the official tracklist for her upcoming album.
The video itself is a sumptuous homage to Elvis Presley and the 1950s. So much happens: Cyrus rides a parade float with kids! Goes to a carnival with seniors! Hangs with a young Miley puppet! And does the most visually pleasing dance routine in a poodle skirt:
The entire thing is one big ole retro fashion show, with nine very different looks.
There's nightgown Miley:
Red ruffle dress parade Miley:
Brown button-up puppeteer Miley:
Red Elvis outfit Miley:
Rainbow Greaser Miley:
Blue sequined Elvis outfit Miley:
Carnival Miley:
Free-falling blue jumpsuit Miley:
And poodle skirt Miley:
If you look at it lyrically,"Younger Now" is Cyrus's way of saying she has no regrets, and that change is inevitable. "Even though it's not who I am/I'm not afraid of who I used to be," she sings, before launching into the song's chorus, "No one stays the same (oh, oh)/You know what goes up must come down (oh, oh)/Change is a thing you can count on (oh, oh)/I feel so much younger now."
