Are You Even Instagram-Famous If You Don't Own These Sunglasses?

As a retort to the usually mocking meme format "In 2017, we'll have [done something tremendous] / 2017: [something tremendously stupid]," we actually do have cool stuff: We can shop on Instagram.

Whether that's thumbing a photo to be transported directly to a website or seeing the same puff-sleeve top on various influencers until it enters your subconsciousness, social media factoring into the buying process is a thoroughly modern invention. Don't believe me? Think about the smaller e-tailers that show up on your Discover page—and what handmade linen dresses/vintage cardigans you might've bought from them. And take an inventory of this summer's greatest hits, including the much-copied shoulder-tie Reformation dress and basket bags aplenty, whose success can be owed to their popularity amongst The Verified. Now add to that list Takesh's heart sunglasses, coming soon to a shopping cart near you.

Courtesy

Takesh Eyewear, $169

BUY IT: openingceremony.com.

day 1 @oneandonlypalmilla A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Separate from the Victoria's Secret models and cool-girls-about-town who wear them, the $169 frames were made to keep your phone pinging with notifications. The colors (baby blue, red, and black). That oblong lens that's so effective for thinning out the face. And the fact that they're shaped like HEARTS, which is basically conditioning your followers to double-tap.

😎 @palomija n @carlottiica in the limited edition Jadore black frames 😎 don't wait til it's too late 😎 A post shared by TAKESH (@takesh.eyewear) on Aug 6, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

today I looked down and realized I was wearing a full outfit designed by my friends - all female friends at that - congratulations to my idol @takesh.eyewear heart shaped sunglasses for all !!!!! A post shared by Madeline Poole (@mpnails) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

@takesh.eyewear This dreamboat of a girl makes the best sunglasses. @nikitakesh 👍👍👍👍👍😎 A post shared by Brianna Lance (@breez_lance) on Aug 8, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The only downside? The law of supply and demand. So best move fast, or consider your other options below.

Courtesy, design by Monica Park

BUY IT: 1. Fancy, $10; fancy.com. 2. ASOS, $13; asos.com. 3. Saint Laurent, $321; mytheresa.com.

