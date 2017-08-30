How Costa Rica Is Fashioning a Sustainable Future

Fashion month may be just around the corner, but the shows in San Jose, Costa Rica already made their debut both a big and eco-friendly way. For many of fashion's frontrunners, environmental preservation is not usually top of mind as the industry's perfect pair. However, for Costa Rican native Andrea Somma Trejos, marrying environmental ethics with style is a major priority.

Trejos is CEO and founder of Fashion Summit, a two-day forum showcasing some of the world's most sustainably progressive names in fashion. The event peaked our interest with engaging panel discussions and out-of-the-box designer presentations, so we followed up with Trejos for some insight into her inspiration.

While the small country of Costa Rico may be your go-to for digging your toes in the sand, it also happens to be the fifth most sustainable country in the world. It then comes as no surprise that their fashion industry incorporates these standards into their production methods to preserve its cherished eco-systems.

"The fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world", Trejas points out, but she hopes that with events like the Fashion Summit pollution levels will begin to plummet. "We need to create awareness in consumers and designers about the importance of making responsible choices in relation to our wardrobe, but also showcase the amazing alternatives already on the market", she adds. And we can't help but agree.

With efforts made by Trejos and those on the forefront of sustainable fashion, the case for eco-friendly shopping couldn't be more compelling. To help you start shopping smarter, we've compiled a list of our favorite brands from this years Fashion Summit to kick off your spree.

Cooperativa Shop

This brand is bringing together designers of multicultural backgrounds to create one-of-a-kind items ranging from embroidered pieces to hand-made tapestries.

Paula Mendoza

Mendoza's workshop is located in her home country of Columbia, where she sources raw emeralds and designs pieces to be crafted by local artisans.

Nomadic Collector

Focusing on sustainable luxury, Nomadic Collector ensures ethical business practices to create pieces that will last you a lifetime. All pieces are made with carbon neutral leather and reforested wood from Costa Rica.