Bella Hadid Just Confirmed She's Walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid has finally confirmed that she will walk the Victoria's Secret runway once more. The model shared the news via Instagram, after being spotted at the lingerie giant's headquarters.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

The 20-year-old captioned the image: "I feel so crazy humbled to get the opportunity to be a part of this show again...Walking into the offices this year I felt so happy, healthy, and honored.. I can't wait for another incredible experience!!! Congrats to all of the beautiful ladies I will be walking beside. I can't wait!"

Sister Gigi Hadid, and bestie Kendall Jenner, have yet to confirm whether or not they will be joining Bella on the Victoria's Secret catwalk this season. Plus, rumors that Hailey Baldwin will make her debut at the show this season continue to circle.

