Teyana Taylor Epically Closed Philipp Plein's Show Last Night, and Sent a Message to Her Critics

Teyana Taylor might be best known for starring in the music video for Kanye West's "Fade," but the singer and model has caused quite a stir at New York Fashion Week. Her runway walk for streetwear brand GCDS was totally fierce, and showcased just how multi-faceted she is. But her performance at Philipp Plein was like nothing else so far.

Taking to the stage while Future performed, Taylor proved that she's an incredible dancer, and she posted a video of her performance on Instagram:

In response to apparent criticism she'd received for walking in Fashion Week, Taylor wrote: "When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday.....🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!!"

Taylor's performance was a total show-stopper, and unsurprisingly, had the full attention of the audience:

Unforgettable.

