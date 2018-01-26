Today's Top Stories
15 Spring Jackets That Are Perfect for Transitioning to Warmer Weather

Counting down the days until Limb Emancipation Season.

Jan 26, 2018

Ah, spring: That time when everything feels new and it's almost (almost) time to hang up your puffer coat 'til next year. 🙏. It's reason enough to invest in light outerwear that will help you transition as the temperatures rise. From abnormally cute rain slickers (hello, April showers!) to the bomber jacket trend-that-won't-die, we've rounded up 15 of the finest specimens that will prepare you for these sometimes hot, sometimes cold in-between times.

1 of 15
Topshop, $100

Call this the ultimate seasonal transition jacket. This denim number is a taste of spring without sacrificing your warmth (and looking weather confused).

2 of 15
Michael Kors, $90

A twist on the popular military style: these quilted panels give the jacket extra warm-weather appeal.

3 of 15
Topshop, $75

A '90s-cool windbreaker ideal for days you still feel like you're stuck in a polar vertex.

4 of 15
Everlane, $80

A silky bomber jacket that's a trendy staple year-round.

5 of 15
Coach, $398

The final piece you need to pull off this prep-school look. The signature patches are a dream on their own.

6 of 15
Topshop, $130

A velvet kimono that doubles for the office or a night out with friends.

7 of 15
Mango, $80

A traditional spring showers trench chopped-and-screwed with a cropped waist—ideal for layering sweaters underneath.

8 of 15
Ulla Johnson, $460

Because bell sleeves are (still) going to be yuuuuge this year.

9 of 15
Zara, $70

Think of all the $$$ you'll save on bodega umbrellas with this rain coat.

10 of 15
BCBG, $60

Crystal ball prediction: this chic wrap-waist blazer will be your new workwear staple.

11 of 15
Alice + Olivia, $795

There's no better time to make a statement and wear this sequined wonder.

12 of 15
H&M, $28

A structured, futuristic hybrid of your favorite satin bomber and raincoat (peep the zippers and ties on both sides).

13 of 15

H&M, $35

This fresh oversized jacket is perfect to wear unbuttoned over flouncy spring dresses.

14 of 15

Whistles, $50

An oxblood '70s-esque bomber jacket with extra padding for those days when it's not icy out, yet not warm enough to bare your shoulders.

15 of 15

Mango, $100

When black leather feels too heavy for spring (plus, you've already got one anyways).

