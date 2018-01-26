15 Spring Jackets That Are Perfect for Transitioning to Warmer Weather

Ah, spring: That time when everything feels new and it's almost (almost) time to hang up your puffer coat 'til next year. 🙏. It's reason enough to invest in light outerwear that will help you transition as the temperatures rise. From abnormally cute rain slickers (hello, April showers!) to the bomber jacket trend-that-won't-die, we've rounded up 15 of the finest specimens that will prepare you for these sometimes hot, sometimes cold in-between times.