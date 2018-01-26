15 Spring Jackets That Are Perfect for Transitioning to Warmer Weather

Counting down the days until Limb Emancipation Season.
Ah, spring: That time when everything feels new and it's almost (almost) time to hang up your puffer coat 'til next year. 🙏. It's reason enough to invest in light outerwear that will help you transition as the temperatures rise. From abnormally cute rain slickers (hello, April showers!) to the bomber jacket trend-that-won't-die, we've rounded up 15 of the finest specimens that will prepare you for these sometimes hot, sometimes cold in-between times.
Topshop, $100
Call this the ultimate seasonal transition jacket. This denim number is a taste of spring without sacrificing your warmth (and looking weather confused).
Michael Kors, $90
A twist on the popular military style: these quilted panels give the jacket extra warm-weather appeal.
Topshop, $75
A '90s-cool windbreaker ideal for days you still feel like you're stuck in a polar vertex.
Everlane, $80
A silky bomber jacket that's a trendy staple year-round.
Coach, $398
The final piece you need to pull off this prep-school look. The signature patches are a dream on their own.
Topshop, $130
A velvet kimono that doubles for the office or a night out with friends.
Mango, $80
A traditional spring showers trench chopped-and-screwed with a cropped waist—ideal for layering sweaters underneath.
Zara, $70
Think of all the $$$ you'll save on bodega umbrellas with this rain coat.
BCBG, $60
Crystal ball prediction: this chic wrap-waist blazer will be your new workwear staple.
Alice + Olivia, $795
There's no better time to make a statement and wear this sequined wonder.
H&M, $28
A structured, futuristic hybrid of your favorite satin bomber and raincoat (peep the zippers and ties on both sides).
H&M, $35
This fresh oversized jacket is perfect to wear unbuttoned over flouncy spring dresses.
Whistles, $50
An oxblood '70s-esque bomber jacket with extra padding for those days when it's not icy out, yet not warm enough to bare your shoulders.
Mango, $100
When black leather feels too heavy for spring (plus, you've already got one anyways).