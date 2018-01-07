Today's Top Stories
Selena Gomez Looks So Loved Up in this Sweatshirt

She's definitely sending a message to someone...

Jan 7, 2018

Selena Gomez might not have announced her current relationship status, but most signs point towards her being back together with ex Justin Bieber. Having reportedly spent a special New Year's Eve together in Cabo, it seems as though their on-off relationship is back on. Which is why Gomez's latest sweatshirt choice is so apt:

BACKGRID

Wearing a simple black sweatshirt featuring the words "I FEEL LOVE" it's clear that Gomez has seen in 2018 in a positive way. If Bieber and Gomez really are as loved up as reports make them out to be, then the message scrawled across Gomez's sweatshirt can only be aimed at one person. Jelena forever!

