8 Classic Cocktails Every Woman Should Have Had by the Time She's 30

You walk into a bar, go up to the bartender, and...draw a blank. So many bottles, so many options, but what do you want? *Definitely* not that Malibu and pineapple juice you've been falling back on since 2001. No, you want these:

Gimlet

For those who always order: a gin and tonic

What it's made with: gin, lime juice

Getty

Actually created for sailors as a way to prevent scurvy, this drink was later seen as an old person's cocktail—until its revival right about now. The drink is one part sweetened lime juice to four parts gin, so it's slightly sweet but packs a punch. And if you're already asking for limes in your G&T, consider this your new go-to.

Daiquiri

For those who always order: rum and cokes

What it's made with: rum, simple syrup, lime juice

Getty

Contrary to popular belief, a true daiquiri isn't anything that comes out of a frozen slushy machine. A shaken cocktail made with rum, lime juice, and simple syrup, the drink was often served in a frosty glass or over crushed ice (hence the slushy reimagining you see today). The more modern take is to serve it straight up in a cocktail glass.

The Paloma

For those who always order: a margarita

What it's made with: tequila, grapefruit, club soda

Getty

Refreshing, tequila-based, and easy to make—this is the best alternative to ordering a margarita. (And please don't ask if it comes frozen.)

Tom Collins

For those who always order: gin and soda

What it's made with: gin, lemon juice, sugar, and soda

Getty

A Tom Collins is reminiscent of spiking a lemonade with gin. (Not that that's a bad thing.) It's honestly the easiest way to add some interest to your gin and soda order—and all bartenders should know how to make them. (Otherwise, run far far away.)

French 75

For those who always order: champagne

What it's made with: gin, sparkling wine/champagne, sugar/simple syrup, lemon (or some other citrus)

Getty

The drink was created in 1915 in New York, and we don't really know what else to say other than look at the ingredients. Gin and champagne? Be still our hearts.

Sidecar

For those who always order: whiskey gingers

What it's made with: cognac, orange liqueur (AKA triple sec), and lemon juice

Getty

The sidecar came to prominence in the '50s, and while whiskeys and cognacs are completely different spirits, they both ferment in a barrel and both tend to be a bit smoky in flavor. That, mixed with the sweetness of the triple sec and lemon, makes for a good strong drink.

Moscow Mule

For those who always order: vodka sodas

What it's made with: vodka, ginger beer, lime juice

Alamy

These drinks are what put vodka on the map here in the States. Their bright taste (and the fact that they're easy to drink) make them a favorite for many—especially when served in their (correct) copper cup.

Long Island Iced Tea

For those who always order: all of the drinks above

What it's made with: vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sour mix

Getty

This is a wild one, and definitely not for the weak. If you've lived out your college days mixing anything and everything you could find, consider this cocktail the sophisticated way to say, "I'll have everything behind the bar."